 Skip to main content
Horoscopes

Your daily horoscope: November 6

Sally Brompton
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Text Size
Open this photo in gallery

Scorpio.

iStockPhoto / Getty Images

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Mercury-Saturn link on your birthday means you will need to work consciously and consistently at keeping your spirits up. A positive outlook on life is an absolute must, especially if you are one of those Scorpios who look more confident than they actually are.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

The more someone praises you to the skies today and over the weekend the more wary of them you should be. You may be a trusting soul by nature but sometimes a little suspicion is no bad thing, especially when there is so much at stake.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Anyone who gives you a hard time today must be given a hard time in return, because if you don’t fight your corner they will walk all over you. That applies doubly on the work front where you cannot afford to be seen as soft.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You have been paying too much attention to what other people are saying and not enough to what your inner voice is trying to tell you. The answers that count are all inside you, so switch off from the world’s confusion and listen to your heart.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You will need to be on your guard today, especially where one-to-one relationships are concerned. Even when dealing with people you trust you can and you must make sure that you are getting all the facts all the time. Don’t let anyone deceive you.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Your mind may seem to be working a little slower than usual but there is no cause for alarm. With Mercury at odds with Saturn it will pay you to work things out in a methodical way. Sudden insights and inspirations are best avoided for now.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Common sense is not actually that common and it’s quite likely you will find yourself dealing with people who, to say the least, lack your logical frame of mind. It may be frustrating but you won’t change anything by getting angry. Stay calm and soldier on.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Mercury in your sign is at odds with Saturn today, which suggests you will have to put up with a number of petty restrictions. Also, don’t take unnecessary risks, not even when the facts and figures appear to be on your side. You could easily be fooled.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

There is something you feel you have to say but you know it won’t go down well with partners and colleagues. Since when were you worried how other people might react? Put your thoughts into words and ignore what the consequences might be.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Take your time and make sure that what you are working on is completed to the highest possible level. Other people may try to rush you but you must dig in your heels and refuse to lower your standards for any reason. Think of your reputation.

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You may have to do something today that you would prefer to avoid but Saturn in your sign won’t let that happen. If someone in a position of power makes it clear they expect you to deliver you would be wise to drop everything else and get it done.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You may have the power to make people follow your demands but that does not mean you have to use it. Persuasion is always better than coercion, so work only with colleagues who share your values and your general outlook on life. They will happily help you.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

This would be a good time to sit down and sketch out what your plans for the next few months are going to be. Be ruthlessly honest about what your talents and limitations are and what you can reasonably expect of yourself. Don’t try to be a world beater.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com

Follow related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies