Your daily horoscope: November 6

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Mercury-Saturn link on your birthday means you will need to work consciously and consistently at keeping your spirits up. A positive outlook on life is an absolute must, especially if you are one of those Scorpios who look more confident than they actually are.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

The more someone praises you to the skies today and over the weekend the more wary of them you should be. You may be a trusting soul by nature but sometimes a little suspicion is no bad thing, especially when there is so much at stake.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Anyone who gives you a hard time today must be given a hard time in return, because if you don’t fight your corner they will walk all over you. That applies doubly on the work front where you cannot afford to be seen as soft.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You have been paying too much attention to what other people are saying and not enough to what your inner voice is trying to tell you. The answers that count are all inside you, so switch off from the world’s confusion and listen to your heart.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You will need to be on your guard today, especially where one-to-one relationships are concerned. Even when dealing with people you trust you can and you must make sure that you are getting all the facts all the time. Don’t let anyone deceive you.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Your mind may seem to be working a little slower than usual but there is no cause for alarm. With Mercury at odds with Saturn it will pay you to work things out in a methodical way. Sudden insights and inspirations are best avoided for now.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Common sense is not actually that common and it’s quite likely you will find yourself dealing with people who, to say the least, lack your logical frame of mind. It may be frustrating but you won’t change anything by getting angry. Stay calm and soldier on.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Mercury in your sign is at odds with Saturn today, which suggests you will have to put up with a number of petty restrictions. Also, don’t take unnecessary risks, not even when the facts and figures appear to be on your side. You could easily be fooled.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

There is something you feel you have to say but you know it won’t go down well with partners and colleagues. Since when were you worried how other people might react? Put your thoughts into words and ignore what the consequences might be.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Take your time and make sure that what you are working on is completed to the highest possible level. Other people may try to rush you but you must dig in your heels and refuse to lower your standards for any reason. Think of your reputation.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You may have to do something today that you would prefer to avoid but Saturn in your sign won’t let that happen. If someone in a position of power makes it clear they expect you to deliver you would be wise to drop everything else and get it done.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You may have the power to make people follow your demands but that does not mean you have to use it. Persuasion is always better than coercion, so work only with colleagues who share your values and your general outlook on life. They will happily help you.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

This would be a good time to sit down and sketch out what your plans for the next few months are going to be. Be ruthlessly honest about what your talents and limitations are and what you can reasonably expect of yourself. Don’t try to be a world beater.

