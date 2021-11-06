Scorpio.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Don’t keep either your ideas or your feelings to yourself. With Venus and Mercury looking good on your birthday you can and you must let friends, family and even strangers know how marvelous you think life is. Your optimism could change the world this year.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

People you meet in the course of the working day will go out of their way to be nice to you – and you must be nice to them in return. There are so many important things you can do together that cannot be done on your own.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

As far as your nearest and dearest are concerned you are very much flavour of the month at the moment, and that’s nice, but other people may not be so easily swayed by your friendly smile and easygoing nature. What can you do to win them round?

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Good news concerning your money situation will arrive over the next 48 hours, but you must not use it as an excuse to go on a spree. Keep your cash in your pocket and save up to buy something more costly, and more useful, later in the month.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If someone you usually get along with says something critical about you this weekend don’t let it throw you off your stride. Think about what they have said and see if there is any truth in it. It could be they are doing you a favor.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You have worked hard for other people in recent weeks and now you can expect some kind of reward. It may not be anything big but it will show that your efforts have been appreciated, and in the greater scheme of things that’s what matters most.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

There seems to be a protective cosmic shield around you at the moment and that means you should be able to make major decisions without risking some kind of backlash. If there is something of a creative nature you want to explore, now is the time.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Find ways to show your respect for someone who does not always get the recognition they deserve. Let them know that you appreciate the efforts they have made on your behalf and that you will be there for them if they need your assistance in the future.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Today’s Mercury-Venus link means that even if you are the sort of Scorpio who does not like to let your feelings show you will be very open emotionally over the next 48 hours. Sometimes you can be a bit too self-controlled for your own good.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

So much is going well for you now that you may be a bit worried that there’s a major upset waiting for you round the next corner. Don’t worry, there isn’t. In fact, what occurs this weekend should reassure you that the good times will keep getting better.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You have so much to look forward to and over the next few days your mood will improve to such an extent that you start attracting good things to you again. This time, don’t drive them away by the kind of pessimistic thinking that is completely unnecessary.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You appear to believe that you have been cheated in some way. Even if that’s true you must not let it get to you. You may have lost out but in the greater scheme of things it’s only small change, so don’t waste your time and energy on it.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

So much depends on your attitude, so make a really big effort to look on the bright side of life and make an even bigger effort to get out into the world and have fun. Get rid of that frown Pisces – party the night away if you fancy it.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com