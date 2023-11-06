Open this photo in gallery: Scorpio.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Love and laughter will come your way in abundance over the next 12 months but if you really want to have fun you must go out and look for it in places you have never been to before. Travel and social activities are under amazingly good stars.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You may be the sort of person who would do anything for anyone but don’t do so much today that others come to expect it of you. That level of dependency won’t be any good for them and it will certainly be an unnecessary drag on you.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

If you want to impress someone then you must make the first move, even at the risk of rejection. Turn on the charm – but not too much – and let them know how you feel. You may be surprised how eagerly they respond to your advances.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Even the wrong steps you take today will somehow lead you in the right direction, so put one foot in front of the other and trust that the universe will guide you to the place that you most need to be. Think of it as a brand new adventure.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Everything is okay with your world at the moment and as the week progresses it will get even better, so put any negative thoughts that may be nagging at you out of your mind and enjoy every moment. Your good fortune is well deserved.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

By all means run to the rescue if a friend or colleague gets into trouble today but if they have caused that trouble themselves make sure you point that fact out to them. They won’t learn if they’ve got you to bail them out every time.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

It’s not often that you allow your heart to rule your head but a fiery Venus-Pluto link means common sense will come a poor second to passion today. Is that such a bad thing? On this occasion it could be the best option by far.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Sometimes it just all comes together and today it will seem as if you are the best in the world at what you do. Your passion for life will show through on every level and even your rivals will stand back and applaud you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You will be in a party mood today, not least because the weekend was so good that you don’t want it to end! Keep that mood alive not just for the next 24 hours but for the next four of five days – and then it’s the weekend again!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Don’t listen to what other people say can and cannot be done today – use your imagination and visualize the outcome that you most want to experience. What started out as a daydream a short time ago could very soon be your lived reality.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Under no circumstances tell other people what they want to hear just because you want to spare their feelings. Friends and loved ones will appreciate your advice, even if it is challenging, because they know it comes from an inner place of wisdom.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Be pleasant to everyone you meet today, even people who don’t really deserve it. Your friendly attitude will be noted not only by those you interact with on a one-to-one basis but also by those who have the power to make good things happen for you.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

If you make an effort to broaden your horizons and look into ideas and viewpoints you previously thought were outrageous you may discover something that changes the way you look at the world. Never stop questioning what reality is actually about.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com