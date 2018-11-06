Your daily horoscope: November 6

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You have always been a creative sort but over the next 12 months your ability to make something out of nothing will increase dramatically. Don’t focus on making money or boosting your reputation – focus on what you can give to the world.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

As Uranus, planet of changes, moves back into your sign you may be tempted to junk everything you have been doing and start again from scratch. Don’t. Whatever your misgivings may be you are actually making significant progress. Don’t waste it.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Today’s sun-Neptune link will bring the generous and forgiving part of your nature to the fore. You will go out of your way to do things for people even if you think they don’t really deserve it. You can’t be bothered with the blame game any more.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

By all means help someone who is going through a bad time, but don’t fall into the trap of thinking you must be there for them every time. At some stage they are going to have to learn to look after themselves. Maybe that stage should start today.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If someone tries to make a big deal of something you think is of no importance just ignore them. You don’t have to see the situation from their point of view. You don’t have to know where they are coming from. Put your needs first.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Jealousy could rear its ugly head today, and if it does you must deal with it ruthlessly. Whether it is you who is jealous of someone else’s success, or someone else who is jealous of your success, there can be no place for negative feelings.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Nothing will daunt you over the next 24 hours. Somewhere deep inside you know with absolute certainty that what you are doing is right and that the universe will guide and protect you. How can you be defeated when you feel so positive?

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Don’t waste time trying to defend yourself against other people’s accusations and snide asides. Just ignore them with grand contempt and carry on as before. The fact that they oppose you so strongly means you must be doing something right.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You have been pushing yourself hard of late and will continue to exert maximum effort over the next few weeks, and that’s good. But give yourself a break now and again. It’s not only your physical batteries that need recharging but your mental ones too.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You have so many opportunities to choose from at the moment that it may be a bit confusing. How do you know which is the right one for you? Slow down your mind a bit and let your inner voice speak to you. It knows what you need.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You must stay focused today, because if you allow your thoughts to wander even a little bit they may end up miles from where they should be. Your imagination should be your tool, not your master, so tame it and make it work for you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You may look calm on the outside but on the inside there is a great deal of anger – and it must be dealt with. Whatever it is that has annoyed you to such an extent there is no point going to war over it. Forgive, forget and move on.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Be careful when dealing with people who seem to say all the right things and in such a nice way, because they could be setting you up for a fall. The more someone promises they can make you rich the more likely it is they will make you poor!

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com