Your daily horoscope: November 7

Open this photo in gallery Scorpio. iStockPhoto / Getty Images

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Try not to be so secretive about what you are planning. If you open up a bit to friends and family over the coming year you may find that they can help in ways that make your journey easier and more enjoyable. Don’t isolate yourself.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

It is time to start something new, something you have been thinking about for a long time without actually committing yourself to it. If you don’t get around to it now there is a danger you never will, and that would be a shame.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You appear to believe that someone is keeping something from you, and maybe they are, but you don’t seem to recognize that they may be doing it on purpose, because they know it gets you all worked up. Try pretending you don’t care.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Venus in the relationship area of your chart suggests you are flavour of the month at the moment, and if you are not then it is only a matter of time. Take time out of your busy schedule to talk with people – and maybe even flirt a bit!

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You cannot get away from your problems by retreating into your shell and hoping that no one will bother you. Be brave and face those problems head on over the next few days. You may find they’re really not so bad after all.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You feel that you are not getting enough from a relationship in comparison to what you are putting into it, but is that really the case? Something else you might like to ask yourself: is it possible to try too hard? Yes it is, and yes you are.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

By all means listen to your instincts today but don’t just ignore what other people are trying to tell you. Between your insights and their suggestions you should be able to come up with a strategy that leads to success.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Travel and social activities are well starred at the moment, so you can expect some pleasant trips and encounters today. You do, however, need to accept that not everyone will want to go with you – and there is no reason why they should.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You don’t need more in the way of money and possessions to be fulfilled, you just need something to motivate you. What is the one thing that inspires you the most? Do only that today and do it better than ever before.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

What is your true passion in life? With both Jupiter and Venus moving through your sign that should be an easy enough question to answer – the difficult part will be in applying yourself. Only ever do what makes you feel most alive.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

The louder someone yells and the more outrageously they behave the more you can be sure that you are doing the right thing. You can always tell when your actions are having the desired effect – stupid people start shouting and screaming!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

In the greater scheme of things there is no such thing as coincidence, so even if what is happening in your world seems random you should act as if it is part of the cosmic design. What message is the universe trying to send you?

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Just because you look up to someone in a position of power does not mean you should try to be like them. You have your own talents and your own path to take through life, so be inspired by them but don’t copy them. Be yourself.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com