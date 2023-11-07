Open this photo in gallery: Scorpio.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The world is what you want it to be. That might sound a bit far-out but basically it is true – the events of your life reflect what is going on in your head and your heart. So think only good thoughts and embrace only positive emotions this year.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You may feel a bit irritated at something that is going on in your neighbourhood but don’t waste time brooding about it. The injustices of the world will still be there tomorrow as they were yesterday and are today. Focus only on what makes you happy.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Some people will disapprove of what you are up to but you are in no mood to take their criticisms to heart, still less to actually change your ways. You believe in yourself 100 per cent and if others cannot see you are special they must be blind.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Make it a priority to rearrange your schedule so you have more time for the things that matter most to you. Some of your work colleagues may be unhappy that they have to do more for themselves but a bit of hard work won’t hurt them too much.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You know beyond a shadow of a doubt that you have what it takes to be the best at what you do and with so much cosmic activity working in your favor you won’t hesitate to strive for success. Nothing is beyond you if you want it enough.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Cosmic activity in the domestic area of your chart will encourage you to make changes that on most other occasions you would avoid for fear of stirring up opposition. You don’t care if others agree with you or not, you care only that they do as you say.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Your way with words will get you into some interesting situations over the next few days but make sure you know how to get out of them too if the need arises! Maybe you should temper your sense of adventure with a large dose of common sense.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You appear to be in one of your all-or-nothing moods at the moment and while it might take you a long way on the work front it could cause some trouble at home. Try to recognize that other people’s needs are not always the same as your own.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

The whole world could be lined up against you now and you would still back yourself to win. With that kind of confidence at your disposal there is precious little you cannot accomplish, so set your sights high then aim to fly even higher.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

It may be true that a friend or loved one is keeping something from you but don’t let them see that it is frustrating you. Act as if you don’t have a care in the world and before you know it they will let you in on the secret.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

This is a good time to get involved in group activities of a creative nature and an even better time to sign up to a cause that aims to make the world a better place. Before 2023 is over it will have become a central part of your life.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You will come face-to-face today with the kind of situation you usually go out of your way to avoid. This time though there will be no escape – you must confront what is going on and do what you can to transform something bad into something good.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

If you want to change your life for the better now is the time to stop daydreaming about it and get down to some serious work. Plan your transformation with care between now and the end of the year, then really go for it in 2024.

