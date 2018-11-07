Your daily horoscope: November 7

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A new moon on your birthday makes this the perfect time to start a new phase in your life. Both on a mental and an emotional level you know you need to move on and follow your dream. This year you won’t just follow it, you’ll live it!

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You may need to go on the attack today where money matters and business issues are concerned. A new moon in the wealth area of your chart means it won’t take much effort to bring the good things in life your way, so be assertive.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

It may be easy, and justified, to get angry with people who have let you down but it won’t change anything, so stay calm and look for other ways to get things done. Where relationships are concerned your best partnership is with yourself.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You seem to be working extremely hard at the moment, pushing yourself above and beyond your usual limits. However, once you have reached your target you must take it easy for a bit. You are closer to your breaking point than you seem to realize.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If you can bring what you are working on to a conclusion before the end of the week it is sure to be a massive success, so make an extra effort while the universe is on your side and break through whatever barrier has been holding you back.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You will have to deal with something of an emotional nature today, but if you get in quickly and get things sorted it won’t cause you too much trouble. Others will be amazed by your can-do attitude, but for you it’s just business as usual.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Your way with words will win everyone round to your way of thinking today. Whether your way of thinking is the right way is, of course, another matter entirely. Leave the emotional stuff to other people – you can and you must deal only in facts.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Today’s new moon will reward you in ways you were not expecting, but don’t doubt for a moment that you deserve it. If you suddenly find yourself with a surplus of cash use some of it to help people in need, if possible on a personal level.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Do something dramatic today, something that makes the world sit up and take notice. A new moon in your sign endows you with self-belief and the determination to get things done, to make a difference, to be a force for good. So get on with it!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Cosmic activity in the most sensitive area of your chart means you need to take care of certain issues before you can move on. What those issues are only you know for sure but don’t waste this opportunity – you may not get another one for a while.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Friends, work colleagues and even people you hardly know will do almost anything for you today. You may get a bit suspicious and wonder why everyone is being so nice to you but don’t let that hold you back. The world thinks you are special.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Today’s new moon urges you to pluck up the courage to approach someone in a position of power. Make contact and make sure they know who you are and what you can do. It won’t be long before they invite you to do it for them.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Some people may say you are aiming too high but you know anything is possible if you truly believe. The planets are giving you the kind of confidence you wish you could have every day of the week – but you’ve got it now, so use it.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com