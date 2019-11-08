Your daily horoscope: November 8

Open this photo in gallery Scorpio. iStockPhoto / Getty Images

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The path you choose to take over the coming year won’t please everyone – indeed, some people will be totally against it – but that is of no importance. The only thing that matters is that you can see the benefits, spiritual as well as material.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If there are any issues that need to be dealt with in a business situation they will make themselves apparent between now and Tuesday’s full moon. But if you already know what needs to be done, don’t wait – act now out of personal choice.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Despite what others might tell you there is no need to sacrifice pleasure for duty. There is more than enough room in your life to do what needs to be done and have fun at the same time. You might even find ways to mix the two.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Don’t waste your time trying to fit in with other people’s plans because those plans are wrong. Go your own way, do your own thing and, if others complain you no longer seem to be a team player, let them know you never were!

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

By all means be nice to people who are important to you and who might be able to further your ambitions, but be nice to everyone else as well. Each human being is unique and has their own intrinsic worth, so honour them.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You won’t change other people’s attitudes by trying to force them to see things your way. They may play along to begin with, just to please you, but, if anything, your efforts will, in the long-term, merely harden their biases and beliefs.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You need to have a bit more confidence in yourself, especially when dealing with people who seem to know more about the world than you do. At the very least you can learn from them – and you may be able to teach them something too.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

There are some fights you can never win and you are on the verge of getting into one right now. Do yourself a favour and back away before you get in so far that you can’t get out again. It’s not cowardice Libra, it’s common sense.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

The planets warn if you come on too strong with someone today you will turn them against you. Just because you have a forceful personality does not mean you should use it on every occasion. Sometimes a softer approach works better.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You like to aim high but over the next few days you would be wise to set yourself targets that are easy to reach. The closer you get to Tuesday’s full moon the more obvious it will be that some goals will always remain out of reach.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Don’t worry if you begin to lose interest in something that used to mean a lot to you – it is merely a sign that your tastes are maturing. Not everyone will get it, of course, so you may have to leave behind a few old friends as well.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You may honestly believe that you can keep 10 different balls in the air at the same time but even if you succeed for a while they will come crashing down eventually. Focus on the three things that mean the most to you. Junk the rest.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Be wary of people who sound as if they know what they are talking about but refuse to give you firm guarantees that you won’t be out of pocket if things go wrong. They can gamble if they want to – but not with your money!

