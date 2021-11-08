Scorpio.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Give your mind permission to soar over the coming year. The more those around you think inside certain limits the more you must strive to think outside of them. The world needs people who are willing to see what might be rather than what merely is.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Avoid making any major announcements about what you are going to be up to today because your plans are sure to change later in the week. Also, the less others know about your comings and goings the better. Keep the important stuff to yourself.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Something that is not remotely important to you is taking up a large slice of your time and you need to get it sorted because you are going to need that time for other things. Let loved ones know they must take responsibility for their own actions.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

No matter how much others push you to make up your mind about something today you must take your time and get it right. It won’t harm them if you make a mistake but it will harm you, so ignore the pressure and move at your own pace.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You may be more emotional than rational at times today but that’s okay. According to the planets you have been a bit too logical in your thinking of late and need to redress the balance. Never ignore what your inner voice is trying to tell you.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You will hear so many different stories from so many different people today that it will be almost impossible to work out what is really going on. So ignore it all and follow your instincts. Look in the mirror – you’ll see the only person you need to trust.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

According to the planets you are reading far too much into events that are really quite mundane. The key to a happy and successful life is to push worries to the back of your mind and take each day, hour and moment as it comes.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

It might be a smart move to keep your thoughts to yourself today. There is a danger that if others know what you are thinking they will use that information to get ahead at your expense. Not everyone who claims they are a friend truly is one.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You may have noticed that a friend has not been too supportive of late but don’t let it worry you. They have a great deal on their mind at the moment and need time and space to work out their issues – after that they can help you with yours.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

It is of the utmost importance that you remember that causes always have consequences. What you do today will have a knock-on effect on those around you and they in turn will influence other people. Make sure your influence is a positive one.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Are you part of the solution or part of the problem? Is there really a problem? Does it matter one way or the other? These and other confusing questions will keep popping into your head over the next 24 hours. Try not to take them too seriously.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Whatever else you do today you must not jump to conclusions, either in your personal affairs or in your work. You may think you know what others are up to but the planets warn you don’t know the half of it, so reserve judgment for now.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The most important thing now is that you adopt the right attitude. Even if everything seems to be falling apart you must resolutely believe that it will all come good in the end – the universe promises if you believe it strongly enough it surely will.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com