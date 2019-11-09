Your daily horoscope: November 9

Open this photo in gallery Scorpio. iStockPhoto / Getty Images

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You may think you know what is right and what is wrong but the message of your birthday chart is that you need to learn to see things from a wider and higher perspective. Then you will realize that few things in life are as certain as you previously thought.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You may look at ease with the world but deep down you fear that something big is about to go wrong. It isn’t. You need to get past that sort of negative thinking and reach the point where you realize that your future is entirely in your own hands.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

By all means make allowances for those who see things from a different perspective but don’t bend over so far backward to accommodate them that you risk falling over. Put your own needs first today and, if they clash with other people’s needs – they lose!

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Have you been expecting too much of yourself? It would appear that you have. It’s one thing to aim high but quite another to aim so high that you cannot even see your ultimate goal. Bring your ambitions down a notch or two, and you’ll have more success.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You can be somewhat impatient with people who refuse to move with the times but you might like to acknowledge your own failings in that area. Stop harking back to the past and saying it was better than things are now. You know that isn’t true.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If you have neglected certain obligations in recent months then what takes place this weekend will give you an opportunity to catch up and do what needs to be done. Don’t expect other people to do it for you – the planets insist this is your responsibility.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You need to be more dynamic than you have been of late and you can start this weekend by taking control of a situation that no one else wants to touch. Let others know what is going to happen and make sure they can see that you mean it.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Saturn, planet of reason, links with Neptune, planet of illusion, this weekend, and the good news is that Saturn will win out and you will make important decisions with your head rather than your heart. Both at home and at work you will be a model of good sense.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You’ve had your fill of certain people telling you how to live and now you must tell them to get lost. Better still, find ways to put some distance between you so they can no longer be heard. You owe them nothing, so by all means get tough.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You may not have got what you wanted in recent weeks but you have to admit you got what you needed. That will apply to the next few days as well. If you can’t do as you please it’s because the universe is doing things that will please you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Saturn in your sign will put you to the test over the next 48 hours and if you are smart you will find new ways to solve the kind of problems that you have faced many times before. Then maybe you won’t have to face them again in the future.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

A part of you seems to believe that you don’t have what it takes to compete at the highest level, but nothing could be further from the truth. Your intelligence and your experience are second to none – it’s just your confidence you need to work on a bit.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Recent events have left you drained both emotionally and physically, so don’t push yourself too hard this weekend. Find a quiet place where you can put your feet up without being disturbed and give both your mind and your body time to recover.

