Your daily horoscope: November 9

Open this photo in gallery Scorpio. iStockPhoto / Getty Images

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Venus-Mars link on your birthday will compel you to decide what is of more importance to you: your work or your relationships. Does it have to be one thing or the other? Not overall, but most days you will have to choose between one and the other.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You will learn something to your benefit today, most likely something to do with one of the relationships you value most in the world. It may not be precisely what you wanted to hear but as it’s better news than expected you won’t mind too much.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You may have to look further afield for your opportunities over the next few days but that’s okay. If you allow the adventurous side of your personality to come to the fore then a breakthrough of some kind is likely toward the end of the week.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You need to get your financial house in order and you need to do it soon. Jupiter in the wealth area of your chart will assist you in recognizing what is important, in a material sense, in your life and what is not. The latter can safely be junked.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

It may sometimes feel as if you are dancing to everyone’s tune but your own but don’t let it get to you. Despite a setback or two this is actually one of the best times of the year, so keep smiling and keep pushing ahead at your own pace.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Someone who has fed you false facts and figures in recent weeks needs to be confronted and dealt with. Let them know you will never trust them again but don’t get into a back and forth argument. Actions speak louder than words.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

There will be no end of opportunities for you to enjoy yourself over the next few days and you must indulge them to the full. Don’t listen to those who constantly preach doom and gloom – that’s just their somewhat warped way of having fun!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Today’s Venus-Mars link will bring partnership issues to the fore and it may be that an important relationship is in need of a reset. It doesn’t have to be the end of the affair but you do need to be honest with each other about your feelings.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

By all means make your views and opinions known to those you deal with both at home and at work, but leave room for them to come back at you with their own opinions about what is going on. Communication is as much about listening as speaking.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You should find yourself worrying less about money matters with Jupiter, planet of good fortune, moving through the financial area of your chart. But that is not an invitation to go on a spree. There are plenty of ways to impress a loved one without breaking the bank.

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You may be rather emotional about something today, which is not like you at all, but the planets indicate you need to let your feelings show so you can move on from a situation that has been affecting you intensely. Try frowning less and smiling more.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You need to confront your fears and recognize just how needless and foolish they really are. The past few weeks have been anything but easy for you and there are further challenges up ahead, but you are well equipped to handle them all.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You should take what others say today with a large pinch of salt. Almost certainly they have been led to believe certain things that sound plausible but are in fact not remotely true. You don’t have to be so gullible though. Question everything you are told.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com