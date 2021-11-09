Scorpio.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You won’t have to try too hard to get what you want over the coming year but if you really want to feel good about life you must help other people get what they want as well. What you accomplish together will exceed what you accomplish on your own.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You are the sort of person who tends to make up your mind quickly and then push ahead at full speed. That’s great, most of the time, but over the next day or two it will pay you to slow down bit – or do you enjoy making mistakes?

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You need to recognize the fact that some situations are simply too big for you to handle on your own. Cosmic activity in your opposite sign demands that you get together with like-minded people and tackle issues that affect you all as a team.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Yes, you’re a force to be reckoned with, but there are other forces out there just as powerful and one such force is blocking your path. You won’t be able to smash your way past it, so you will need to negotiate. You’re good at that too.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Anyone who is foolish enough to come between you and your dreams will learn that although you may be one of nature’s good guys you can also be a formidable enemy. Find a way to let others know that you’re in no mood to play nice.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You may be inclined to seek revenge for some kind of betrayal but is it worth the effort? The message of the stars today is that you must rise above other people’s petty ways and show you operate on a higher level. That’s the best revenge by far.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You can, if you choose, run away from a problem rather than deal with it but deep down you know it will come back to plague you at a later date. Get your act together and deal with it today. You’ll find it’s not as tough as it seems.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The more someone gets on your nerves today the more self-control you must show. It may be satisfying to give them a good shaking but it won’t do them or you much good. Just find a way to put some distance between you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

The cosmic picture is so positive for you now that you honestly believe all things are possible, but you need to keep a sense of proportion and, more importantly, you need to keep your feet on the ground. Don’t go floating off into realms of fantasy.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

It may seem as if someone has got it in for you but there is no reason to worry about it. The only way they can possibly hurt you is if you react to their provocation. Ignore them. Pretend they don’t exist. That way they hurt only themselves.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Don’t give up on a project that started off with high hopes but which has been on a downward curve of late. The planets indicate it can be made to work but you need to give it more time. Be patient, it will come right in the end.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You can be forceful and take whatever it is you desire over the next 24 hours but what might the consequences be? Cosmic activity in the career area of your chart warns that at the very least you will make powerful enemies, so don’t be too pushy.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You could go over the top without realizing it today and annoy people whose support you are going to need. Weigh every word in the balance – before you actually use it – and only say what needs to be said. In fact, why say anything at all?

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com