HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Because they know you always speak the truth friends and family members will come to you over the next 12 months to get advice on a wide range of problems. They won’t always like what you tell them but they will appreciate your unfailing honesty.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If a friend or relative tries to interfere in a matter that is personal to you today you must tell them to mind their own business. They have no right to get involved without first being asked and you are under no obligation to be nice about it.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

It may seem as if you are being left out of important discussions but don’t make it obvious that you resent being kept in the dark or those in the know will take delight in playing on your fears. In short, keep your mouth shut and your ears open.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You need to put your financial affairs in order right away. If you let them slide just one day longer you could rack up losses that may be difficult to make up any time soon. Try turning one of your many good ideas into cold hard cash.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You won’t be short of offers, both personal and professional, over the next few days but you must be selective. Before accepting a new role or more responsibility make sure you know what the job will entail. Is it really the sort of thing you want to be doing?

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Don’t get uptight if you are finding it hard to put an idea into effect, because the planets indicate this is not the right time to start something new. A more positive cycle is on the horizon but it won’t get to you until you are ready for it.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Some of the people you have to deal with today will be so slow on the uptake that you may have to repeat yourself several times. Be patient and keep telling them what they need to know until it sinks in – they’ll get the picture eventually.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The next few days will see some major upheavals and around the time the moon is new on the 13th you will understand that you must change as well. The most important changes you make will come from the need to find extra cash.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

There is still plenty of time to show the world what you are capable of, so don’t be tempted to cut corners just to get noticed – it’s really not necessary. Keep doing what you are doing and keep doing it well. That breakthrough moment will arrive soon enough.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Do you keep important information to yourself or do you share it with the people you think would benefit most from hearing about it? Only you can decide but your natural inclination is always to be open and honest, so let that be your guide.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

It’s not like you to get overly emotional but between now and the weekend there will be moments when you can’t help but let your feelings show. That’s good. You need to remind people that you are not some kind of cold-hearted robot!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Don’t worry too much if you are behind in your chores because those chores are of only minor importance in the greater scheme of things. If you take time to look at the “big picture” today you will see why the details don’t matter.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

So many people have good feelings about you that if you push ahead with a creative project of some kind you will get assistance every step of the way. Between now and the new moon on the 13th you can and you must aim for the stars.

