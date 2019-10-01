Your daily horoscope: October 1

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Venus-Pluto link on your birthday means that passions will be running high over the coming year and people will be running around as if it’s the end of the world. It isn’t, it’s not even close, so stay calm and find ways to benefit from the general hysteria.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Just because you are in the mood to say or do something shocking does not mean you should. The planets counsel caution at every turn today, not least because if you do go over the top you could face a major backlash from those you offend.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You’ve had your fill of being pushed around by people who, in your opinion, do not deserve to be in positions of authority and now you must do something about it. The time for talk is over and the time for action has arrived – so get on with it!

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You may prefer to go your own way and do your own thing but the planets warn that is not an option at the moment, so you will just have to accept that working with others is a must, for now. It’s time to co-operate rather than compete.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

The pressure of work seems to be getting to you and that’s a clear sign you have taken on too much. It’s good to be ambitious but you need to balance your ambition against your other needs, and the needs of the people who love you.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The planets indicate that you will be attracted to someone who on either a personal or professional level is strong and powerful, and there is nothing wrong with that. But don’t hero worship them. When all is said and done they’re still human.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

If anyone comes between you and what you desire over the next few days they are going to regret it. You are in no mood to just stand there and take it – on the contrary, you will go on the attack with a ferocity few thought you capable of.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The planets are urging you to take risks and push boundaries. The omens are so good for you at the moment that there is precious little you cannot accomplish if you put your mind to it. As always, life is what you choose to make of it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

The way you approach what you have to do today – with ruthless efficiency – will surprise a few people, especially those who believe you do not like confrontation. Maybe you don’t, but there are times, as now, when you have to go all the way.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

A project that has been dragging on for weeks or months needs to be finished, so get your act together and get it done – then you can move on to something more interesting. If it’s not completed by the weekend you may as well give up on it.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

If you can’t get what you want one way today you will find another way to make it happen. You are in one of those moods where your obsession for doing the right thing overrules all other concerns. The momentum is all on your side, so power on!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Everyone makes mistakes – yes even an Aquarius – so don’t be too hard on yourself if something you attempted ended in failure. The fact that you tried, when so few have the courage to, marks you out as someone special. Next time you’ll succeed.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The planets will give you more than enough energy to force through the changes that need to be made, so don’t doubt that you can do it and don’t doubt that what you are doing is proper. You have both right and might on your side, so use them.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com