Your daily horoscope: October 1

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A full moon on your birthday means you will have no choice but to meet partners and colleagues halfway – but only halfway! The moment anyone tries to get more than their share – at your expense – is the moment you need to get angry, or at least pretend.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Today’s full moon in your sign suggests you are in for an up and down time emotionally. The good news is you won’t be the only one who struggles – in fact some people will have it a lot worse – so there’s no need to feel sorry for yourself.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

It’s quite likely you will find yourself on the defensive today as people you interact with seem determined to call you out on every little mistake. Keep telling yourself that no one is really out to get you – it’s just that everyone is feeling the tension.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Sometimes you can be too easygoing for your own good, and the planets warn you need to get serious about matters that could cause problems later if you choose to ignore them now. Also, don’t say things just to make others feel good. Tell the truth, always.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Anyone who doubts you have what it takes career-wise will have to revise their opinion over the next 24 hours as you show yourself capable of battling your way to the top. Cancer is a cardinal sign, and eager to succeed. Make sure others know that.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Your emotions may be all over the place but that need not be a problem so long as you keep a clear picture in your mind of what it is you are aiming for. You may not reach your goal as quickly as you had hoped, but you’ll get there eventually.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You won’t be too happy if people go digging around in your personal affairs today, but your happiness does not seem to be their concern. If you have something to hide you are advised to move it to a place where it is less likely to be found.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

On more than one occasion today you will have to calm down and count to ten before replying to your critics. If you don’t, you could say something less than flattering, which will give them the opportunity to come down on you hard. Think before you speak.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Try not to focus too much on details today, because if you get bogged down in the nuts and bolts of what’s going on you may miss the bigger picture completely. On a higher level that picture is actually quite pretty. Best of all, it makes sense.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Creatively, and maybe romantically, you will be challenged in some way over the next 24 hours, and the best way to deal with that challenge is to refuse to take it seriously. In the greater scheme of things it’s probably of no significance at all.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

There is a real chance you will cross swords with a loved one today – not because there are any major disagreements between you but because you are both so tightly strung that the smallest thing will set you off. You’ll be friends again tomorrow.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

It’s quite likely you will be more assertive than usual today, especially in the way you make use of words. The only danger is you may speak so fast that you don’t give the better part of your brain a chance to edit what you say. Arguments are likely.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

According to the planets you have been taking the wrong things seriously. Today’s full moon will point out where you have made mistakes and what the consequences are likely to be. It’s not too late to have a rethink – but then you must act quickly.

