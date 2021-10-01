Your daily horoscope: October 1

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You passion for a belief or a way of life will be extremely high over the coming year, but don’t let it consume your every waking hour. There are so many other things out there that are deserving of your time and energy – and your smile – as well.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

A friend will need your strength of character to help them through a crisis today. If you go out of your way to put their interests first now they will go out of their way to repay you in kind later on. The universe will reward you too.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

It is of the utmost importance that you proceed in an orderly and methodical manner over the next 24 hours. Others may mock you for not being adventurous enough but you can sense this is not the time to take risks – and you are right.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Be extremely careful what you say to other people today. Above all, avoid making promises. Even if you have every intention of doing what you say it could very well be the case that events outside your control make it impossible to deliver.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Keep your wits about you today, because with mind planet Mercury at odds with power planet Pluto it’s quite likely that someone will try to deceive you. Remember, just because they occupy a position of authority does not mean you must automatically trust them.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

By all means get out and about today and over the weekend but don’t make your plans too rigid because almost certainly they will have to be changed. It may not come easy to you but you need to be a bit more flexible in your thinking.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Resist the urge to start something new over the next 24 hours. With your ruling planet Mercury not only moving retrograde but also at odds with Pluto, it’s unlikely that what you begin today will continue more than a few days, or a few weeks at most.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The sun in your sign is a terrific omen of success but other influences suggest you need to be wary when dealing with people both at home and at work. Above all, don’t fall into the trap of believing that everyone thinks the same way as you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

It’s part of your nature to be attracted to extremes but the planets warn now is not the time to push too far in any direction. You may have strong feelings about what’s going on in the world but keep them to yourself for the time being.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Important decisions of any kind are best avoided today. According to the planets you don’t know all the facts, so resist the urge to commit yourself and don’t think that by waiting a while you could lose out. On the contrary, you’ll almost certainly gain.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

By all means get serious about your ambitions but don’t get so serious that all the joy goes out of other areas of your life. It’s not material things that give existence meaning, it’s people, and one person in particular is in need of your embrace.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Nothing much will faze you today, even though the world around you may be in utter turmoil. In a way you may even be amused by what is taking place, simply because you find it hard to believe that so many people can be so stupid.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

It may seem as if you are the only one in your family or neighborhood who is not in on some big secret but it isn’t true. Today’s cosmic influences will bring out the suspicious side of your nature but you don’t have to let it control you.

