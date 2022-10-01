Libra.

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You will do best over the coming year if you do more things on your own. There will be no shortage of offers to get involved in partnerships of one sort or another but will you get enough out of them to make them worthwhile? Probably not.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

There are so many good things going on in your life now that you want to climb on your soap box and tell the whole wide world. You may feel embarrassed about it later on but this weekend you’ll want everyone to know how great you feel.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

It will be in your interests to be tactful when dealing with people you work with this weekend. If you feel that their efforts are not up to the required standards then you must point that out to them, but lay the charm on thick as you do so.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Venus, planet of affection, is working very much in your favour at the moment and if you are smart you will make the most of it. Just be careful you don’t give someone the impression that you love them when in fact you only like them.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Everything will come easy to you this weekend, so much so that you may start wondering what the catch is. There’s no catch, you really are in other people’s good books both at home and at work, so enjoy it while you can – you know it won’t last!

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Put your chores on hold this weekend and resolve to have a fun time with family and friends. No doubt someone will try to tell you there are important tasks that need to be done but just blank them out in your oh-so-imperious Leo way!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

By all means be generous with your time over the next 48 hours but don’t be too generous with your money. You may be in one of those moods when you delight in treating other people but if you go too far you could leave yourself short.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Venus, your ruler, opposes Jupiter, planet of excess, this weekend, so there is a real chance you could go over the top in some way. While a new attraction could sweep you off your feet you may find later on it’s not such a great love match after all.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

If an unpleasant situation erupts in your private life this weekend the best way to deal with it is probably to ignore it. If you refuse to get upset then those who oppose you will have to find someone else to take out their frustrations on.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

If you are not enjoying life at the moment then you are not trying hard enough. The planets urge you to forget about work this weekend, get out into the world and have as much fun as a Sag can possibly handle – and that’s a lot!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Make sure important people know who you are and what you can do this weekend but don’t exaggerate your abilities. Sooner or later they will put your claims to the test and you won’t impress them much if your efforts fall short of expectations.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Make an effort to get out and about over the next 48 hours, because someone you meet on your travels could end up playing a hugely important role in your life. Don’t avoid people who seem a little bit odd – they’re the ones who have most to offer.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You cannot be in control of events all the time and while the sun is moving through one of the more challenging areas of your chart you must let others call the shots while you hang back in the shadows. Don’t draw attention to yourself.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com