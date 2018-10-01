Your daily horoscope: October 1

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Pluto’s influence on your birthday is sure to make you more intense than usual, but maybe that’s no bad thing. You’ve been through your happy-go-lucky phase and now it’s time to get passionate about what’s important in life.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If you get involved in some kind of power struggle today most likely you will regret it. So much is going well for you now that you can afford to ignore what other people are saying about you, be it good or bad.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Chances are someone will try to annoy you today, most likely in the hope that you will overreact and do something silly. But you’re too smart to fall for that kind of trick. Keep your temper under control and, above all, keep smiling.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

The sun in Libra at this time of year is fortunate for you and there will be occasions when you wonder if you really deserve all the good things that are coming your way. Of course you do. In fact no one deserves them more.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You will find yourself in the kind of situation today where the odds are stacked heavily against you but no way are you going to back down. Don’t make too much of an issue of it though. Be smart and live to fight another day.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If you compare yourself to other people you will always be dissatisfied with your lot, so focus on your own skills and talents and ignore what everyone else might be up to. Believe that life has purpose and meaning. You’re doing better than most.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

If certain facts and figures don’t seem to add up today you must make it your responsibility to find out why. It could be there is a perfectly good explanation – or it could be someone is trying to cheat you. Either way, be careful.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

This could be an emotional day for you, the kind of day when you are ridiculously happy one minute and angry for no good reason the next. Eventually your mood will settle down, but for now just sit back and ride it out!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

If your heart isn’t in what others expect you to do then don’t do it – yes, it’s really that simple. What are they going to do? Force you? No one can compel a Scorpio to do things they don’t want to do, not now, not ever!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You may be a touch unhappy with your lot, but Pluto’s influence warns this is probably not the best time to start making changes, not least because they could end up costing you a great deal more than you expected.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Pluto in your sign brings out the perfectionist in you but if you are wise you will accept that not even a Capricorn can get it right every day of the week. Don’t set your standards too high – it might hurt when you fail to reach them.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

How come you seem to be in the right place at the right time so much of late? Maybe it has something to do with the sun in the sympathetic sign of Libra. Whatever the reason, make the most if it – you know how fickle fate can be.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Few things in life come free of risk but that doesn’t mean you should go looking for it. Try to steer clear of situations that could easily get out of hand – and the kind of people who enjoy making them get out of hand.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com