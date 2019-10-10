Your daily horoscope: October 10

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

There may be no easy answers in life but you can certainly make things easier for yourself over the coming year by focusing on what is positive in the world and ignoring what is negative. That applies to people too – there is good to be found in everyone.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You need to give a friend your support, even if it means falling out with someone in a position of authority. Put your own ambitions on hold today and do what you can to sort out what’s going wrong in their life. Friendship always comes first.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Someone who doubts you are as tough as they’ve been told you are is about to learn the hard way that your meek and mild appearance is surface deep only. When push comes to shove few people are as resolute, or as ruthless, as Taurus.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You need to channel your energy, both physical and mental, in positive directions. If you are already working on something of a creative nature then aim to make it the best thing you have ever done. No matter how high your standards, go higher still.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If you can persuade people to follow you today you will most likely accomplish something that amazes everyone. But bear in mind that it must be persuasion, not coercion. Turn on the charm Cancer – you possess more of the stuff than you like to admit.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You seem to be in a charitable mood at the moment, and that’s good, but don’t give things to people who do not deserve it. Some individuals are happy just to take, while making no effort to help themselves, and they are the ones to avoid.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You may not be able to see where life is taking you but don’t worry about it – just go with the flow and trust that the universe in its wisdom will guide and protect you. Life is a learning experience, and learning should always be fun.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Although the sun is moving through your sign and boosting your confidence there is still a corner of your mind that worries that you might be heading for a fall. You’re not, so close the door on negative thinking and act as if you cannot fail.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

If you fall out with someone whose capabilities you don’t know much about you could come to regret it, so think before you speak and, if you sense that your words could upset those of a sensitive disposition, just this once say nothing at all.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You need to back off a bit and let a situation sort itself out. Things are changing so fast now that there seems little point trying to control events. Your best plan is to keep an eye on what happens and react as and when you get the chance.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Someone might tell you that a certain course of action is in your interests, but if your instincts tell you something different then it is your instincts you must trust. It’s possible you could be wrong and miss out but not very likely.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

There may be all sorts of exciting things going on in your world at the moment but there is one thing above all else you should be working on and that thing is yourself. Aim to be the very best Aquarius you can be. Make your life a masterpiece.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Why does someone seem so determined to persuade you to abandon your plans? Most likely it’s because they fear you will make such a success of them that they will look bad in comparison. They’re right, they will. Just ignore them and carry on.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com