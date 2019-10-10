 Skip to main content

Horoscopes Your daily horoscope: October 10

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices
Horoscopes

Your daily horoscope: October 10

Sally Brompton
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Open this photo in gallery

Libra.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

There may be no easy answers in life but you can certainly make things easier for yourself over the coming year by focusing on what is positive in the world and ignoring what is negative. That applies to people too – there is good to be found in everyone.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You need to give a friend your support, even if it means falling out with someone in a position of authority. Put your own ambitions on hold today and do what you can to sort out what’s going wrong in their life. Friendship always comes first.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Someone who doubts you are as tough as they’ve been told you are is about to learn the hard way that your meek and mild appearance is surface deep only. When push comes to shove few people are as resolute, or as ruthless, as Taurus.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You need to channel your energy, both physical and mental, in positive directions. If you are already working on something of a creative nature then aim to make it the best thing you have ever done. No matter how high your standards, go higher still.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If you can persuade people to follow you today you will most likely accomplish something that amazes everyone. But bear in mind that it must be persuasion, not coercion. Turn on the charm Cancer – you possess more of the stuff than you like to admit.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You seem to be in a charitable mood at the moment, and that’s good, but don’t give things to people who do not deserve it. Some individuals are happy just to take, while making no effort to help themselves, and they are the ones to avoid.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You may not be able to see where life is taking you but don’t worry about it – just go with the flow and trust that the universe in its wisdom will guide and protect you. Life is a learning experience, and learning should always be fun.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Although the sun is moving through your sign and boosting your confidence there is still a corner of your mind that worries that you might be heading for a fall. You’re not, so close the door on negative thinking and act as if you cannot fail.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

If you fall out with someone whose capabilities you don’t know much about you could come to regret it, so think before you speak and, if you sense that your words could upset those of a sensitive disposition, just this once say nothing at all.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You need to back off a bit and let a situation sort itself out. Things are changing so fast now that there seems little point trying to control events. Your best plan is to keep an eye on what happens and react as and when you get the chance.

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Someone might tell you that a certain course of action is in your interests, but if your instincts tell you something different then it is your instincts you must trust. It’s possible you could be wrong and miss out but not very likely.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

There may be all sorts of exciting things going on in your world at the moment but there is one thing above all else you should be working on and that thing is yourself. Aim to be the very best Aquarius you can be. Make your life a masterpiece.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Why does someone seem so determined to persuade you to abandon your plans? Most likely it’s because they fear you will make such a success of them that they will look bad in comparison. They’re right, they will. Just ignore them and carry on.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter