HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Try not to be so limited in your outlook on life this year. Allow yourself to look beyond the obvious explanations for everyday events and see if you can find a deeper meaning, and maybe a higher purpose, for what is taking place in the world.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Someone you were kind to a while back wants to repay you for looking out for them and even though you don’t expect to be rewarded you must let them do something for you today. It will make them feel better and you will enjoy it too.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

If you must be critical of someone you love make sure you add some honey to your words. Whatever they may have done wrong you won’t make it better by labouring the point that they failed in a big way. A little understanding is essential today.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Others will expect you to put your nose to the grindstone and work extra hard today but as all you want to do is play there is sure to be conflict. Let them know you have no intention of exhausting yourself chasing goals you care nothing about.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If there is something you feel you need to say then say it loud and proud and don’t worry in the slightest that some people might not be happy about it. You are as entitled to your opinions as anyone else, so make your feelings known.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You could get a bit emotional today, which really isn’t like you, but the good news is that once you have ranted and raved a bit the air will clear and you will find it much easier to get along with colleagues and loved ones.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You have been taking life far too seriously of late and need to let the lighter side of your nature come to the fore. It’s okay to be intense and driven to succeed but even a Virgo needs some down time once in a while. Take it today.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

A minor setback could easily send you into a tailspin, but only if you allow it to assume an importance in your mind that it does not deserve. If something small is taken away from you today, expect something much bigger to replace it quite soon.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You have never been the sort to indulge in wishful thinking and you are not about to start now. Some of the people you have to deal with today will imagine all sorts of weird and wonderful happenings – not a single one of which is going to occur!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

The more others warn that if you do not commit to a deal straight away the more likely it is you will lose out, the more careful you need to be. The simple fact is they are talking rubbish and you’re not the kind to fall for it.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

A friendship that starts off in a casual way today could develop into something deeper and more meaningful before the end of the year. It could even be one of those very special relationships that are fated from the day you were born.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

By all means do something outrageous and irrational today. By all means cut corners, bend rules and make others gasp at the sheer audacity of your actions. You need to remind them that Aquarius should never, ever be taken for granted.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Friendships and affairs of the heart are under pretty good stars at the moment and if there is a relationship you think needs working on this is the perfect day to get busy with it. Your passion and commitment can take it to a much higher level.

