Your daily horoscope: October 10

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The most important thing over the coming year is that you consciously refuse to follow the herd. It may seem as if there is safety in numbers but the planets warn a lot of people are running full speed toward disaster. You don’t have to be one of them.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

An unexpected change could unsettle you this weekend but nothing bad will come of it, so stay calm and deal with the situation as best you can. Besides, since when were you afraid of having to react quickly and decisively to events? It’s what you do best.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You can expect some rather nice things to happen over the next 48 hours. In fact this is potentially one of the very best weekends of the year for both creative endeavours and affairs of the heart, so get out there and make good things happen.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Someone you have been close to emotionally for a long time will say something that shocks you this weekend. You had no idea they were so passionate about events you thought had no meaning for them. Maybe you need to brush up on your observation skills!

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You will be treated like royalty wherever you go today. Everyone thinks you are special and everyone will want to get close to you so they can bask in the glow of your popularity. It may get a bit claustrophobic at times but, hey, it’s great to be loved.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You will have to use all your powers of persuasion to convince others that you know what you are doing – and that they should not be afraid to get involved as well. It would help enormously if you could back up your self-belief with a few basic facts.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Today’s link from Venus in your sign to changes planet Uranus indicates some rather pleasant experiences. If you like surprises then what occurs over the next 48 hours is sure to delight you. The universe is sending love and laughter your way.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Your ruling planet Venus is on good form at the moment and you certainly won’t be shy about letting people know what you think of them. Just be careful you don’t say something that, while mildly amusing to you, could shatter a friend’s confidence.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

A number of strange things will happen over the next few days but you will take each and every one of them in your stride. Someone you meet on your travels, though somewhat exotic by nature, could become one of your very best friends.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You need to break free of routines that hold you back from fulfilling your potential. You also need to remind yourself that Sagittarians are not supposed to fuss about the details of everyday life. Raise your sights and see the beauty of the bigger picture.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Try something new this weekend, something that might make some people think you have taken leave of your senses. You may be traditional by nature but you are not afraid to do things that get you noticed – if you believe the rewards will be worth it.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Stop worrying about a family or financial issue and let it sort itself out, which it most likely will do over the next 48 hours. Also, resist the urge to hang on to things – both possessions and relationships – that you know are no longer worth the effort.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Make sure you are on the move this weekend because some of the people you are destined to meet could turn your life upside down in the nicest possible way. Always be open to new possibilities and never believe that you already know it all.

