HOROSCOPES IF TODAY ISYOUR BIRTHDAY

Mercury’s influence on your birthday this year means if you keep your long-term ambitions at the forefront of your mind each and every day your dreams and desires will soon become realities. A happy mind will create some truly fabulous opportunities.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Anything of a one-to-one nature, be it personal or professional, will go well for you now that Mercury is joining the sun in the partnership area of your chart. You won’t need to be aggressive today as few will be able to resist your sweet-talking ways.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

If you need to change your everyday methods and routines now is the time to get serious about it. Venus, your ruler, in the work area of your chart, supported by the sun and Mercury, makes all things possible, even changing the habits of a lifetime.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

By all means do something outrageous over the next few days because you are sure to get away with it. As your ruling planet Mercury moves into the most dynamic area of your chart you will most likely succeed through sheer force of personality.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Because there is now so much cosmic activity in the domestic area of your chart things may be a bit tense at home. The good news is you have the power to win loved ones round to your way of thinking, but you will still need to compromise.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Don’t waste time trying to predict what is going to happen this week because there are so many variables it simply won’t be possible. What is possible though is that your energy and enthusiasm can overcome any and all obstacles to success.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You need to get a bit more serious about your cashflow situation and now that Mercury, your ruler, is moving into the money area of your chart that won’t be a problem. Decide where savings can be made, then make them ruthlessly and without regret.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Not only are the sun and your ruler Venus moving through your sign but mind planet Mercury joins them today, making this one of the most exciting times of the year. How can you go wrong with a combination like that? You can’t, so aim for the sky!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Cosmic activity in the most sensitive area of your chart could bring your mood down a notch or two this week but it’s nothing to get seriously worried about. Later in the month it will be your turn to shine and your confidence will come surging back.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Opportunities will come thick and fast over the next few days and your one and only task will be to choose between them so you can make the most of your talents. Don’t try to do everything though or you may dilute the effectiveness of your actions.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

If you are dissatisfied with the way things have been going on the career front now is the time to do something about it. Let employers and senior colleagues know you expect more money and more support to go with the extra responsibility you have taken on.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

As the week progresses it will feel as if a huge weight has been lifted from your shoulders. All those things you have been worrying about, including your long-term money situation, will no longer seem so important. So what is important? Having fun!

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The planets warn you can no longer avoid an issue that has been bubbling under for some time. Whether it is a personal issue to do with a relationship or a professional issue to do with your work, you can and you must do something about it.

