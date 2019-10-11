Your daily horoscope: October 11

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You have a pretty clear idea of what it is you hope to accomplish over the coming year, but you need to turn that idea into an action plan and then you need to put in the required effort day after day. Something worth having always take time.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Don’t make a big deal over something that most likely in a few days’ time everyone will have forgotten about. Even if you find what someone says insulting you must not allow yourself to get angry about it. In the greater scheme of things it’s of little importance.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Someone is determined to criticize everything you say and do and, not surprisingly, you are none too happy about it. What it means, of course, is that what you are doing is having the desired effect and they don’t like it one bit. So keep doing it.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

This is one of the best times of the year for you and if you are not involved in some kind of creative activity then you really should be. However, make sure you stay in full control of what you are working on. This is not a joint enterprise.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Nine times out of 10 you would tell someone who is spreading lies about you to take a long run off a short pier, but right now you just can’t be bothered. Besides, what they say cannot hurt you in any substantial way, so just ignore them.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You are so full of energy at the moment that at times it feels like you might burst. Hopefully that won’t happen any time soon but you do need to ease the pressure on yourself a bit, not least by accepting there are only 24 hours in a day.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

There are a lot of really good things going on in your life at the moment, but there are also one or two things that are worrying you. Matters will come to a head between now and Sunday’s full moon, so be ready to act swiftly and decisively.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The sun and Mars in your sign make it easy for you to focus your energies – physical, mental and emotional – in a single direction, but other influences warn you could be sidetracked by events that seem important but are really quite trivial. Stay focused.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You may look serene and self-possessed to the world at large but it’s all a bit of an act and there will be times over the next few days when you struggle to keep things together. But you will – somehow you always manage to have something in reserve.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You are in one of those moods when you want to get involved in whatever is going on in your immediate area, whether or not other people welcome your input. But, of course, you know best and if others accept that then everything will be fine. If not ...

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You are not about to compromise on what you think is a point of principle, but you do need to understand that to other people it may not be such a big deal. You don’t have to give up on what you believe Capricorn, but try to be flexible.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Anyone who believes you are too timid to take a leap into the unknown will get a huge shock today as you put your reputation on the line without a second thought. Life is a great adventure or it is nothing, so get out there and explore.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The planets warn that before you agree to back a project with an investment of both time and money, you need to get advice from someone who knows the business side of things better than you ever will. It might just save you a fortune.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com