HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Domestic matters will take up an increasingly large slice of your time and energy over the coming year, and you will love every moment of it. The more you can do for the people you love the more fun you will have. It’s wonderful to be needed.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You may be reluctant to make too many changes at the moment, not least because you don’t want to scare away people whose support you believe you are going to need, but is that really the best approach? How others might react should be of no concern.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Aim to get something positive out of something negative over the next 24 hours. As power planet Pluto comes to the end of its retrograde phase you will find it so much easier to see the potential in a situation that previously looked like a lost cause.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Cosmic changes in the wealth area of your chart means there are going to be some excellent money-making opportunities coming your way over the next few weeks, so be ready to take action at a moment’s notice. You could even end up rich.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Don’t waste time feeling sorry for yourself and regretting you did not make more of recent opportunities because they are gone now and no amount of wishful thinking is going to bring them back. There’s still a world out there waiting to be conquered.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Worries on the work front have caused a few restless nights of late but as Pluto is now ending its retrograde phase it won’t be long before you can sleep easy again. Best of all your self-belief will come flooding back, bringing new opportunities with it.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

There is simply no point trying to convert other people to your point of view. All that will happen is that you will get frustrated and maybe even fall out with some of your friends and colleagues. Strive to get beyond notions of absolute “right” and “wrong”.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Be careful what you say today, especially in the presence of people who are in a position to make life difficult for you if they don’t like your attitude. You don’t have to censor yourself completely but you do need to be smart about who you confide in.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Your No. 1 project has been moving at a snail’s pace of late but now the cosmic picture is changing you should be able to pick up speed again. Don’t move too fast though – there are still some well-hidden obstacles that could trip you up.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You are no stranger to taking risks and if you take one today it could pay off handsomely. It is more likely to succeed though if you make sure you have got a grasp of all the facts, not just the ones that reflect your own wishful thinking.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Pluto ends its retrograde phase in your sign today, liberating you from what has been holding you back these past few months. Don’t though try to make up for all that lost time in one mad rush. Be smart and take it step by step.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

If you get the feeling that you would be better off in a different place, doing something different with a different group of people, then get up and make it happen. The only permission you need to act is the permission you give yourself.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Advice will come at you from all directions today, and if you are smart you will ignore every word of it and follow what your inner voice tells you instead. No one knows you better than you know yourself, so you really don’t need to be guided.

