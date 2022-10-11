Libra.

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Don’t be afraid to follow a course that some say should be out of bounds. If you allow yourself to be limited by social pressure you could miss out on discovering a truth that many people are scared to recognize. But you’re scared of nothing, so do it.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Expect a little bit of confusion today, or maybe a lot. Partners, loved ones and work colleagues will find it difficult to communicate their thoughts clearly, which will inevitably lead to misunderstandings. It may be frustrating but don’t get angry.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Uranus in your sign links with the sun today, which means people you work with could be somewhat uncooperative. You may prefer to keep things simple but others will want to make what you are working on as difficult as possible. Try to stay calm.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Little things will annoy you today but don’t let it show because it could encourage some people to give you a hard time merely for the fun of it. You enjoy a joke as much as anyone but you’re really not in the mood for a laugh.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Make sure not you know what you are letting yourself in for before agreeing to assist a friend with a social project of some kind. It’s good of you to want to help but you may find it’s not the sort of thing you want to be associated with.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

As one of the zodiac’s fixed signs you don’t change your ideas easily, but something will happen today that forces you to question some of the things you have always believed. This may be one of those rare occasions when change is the only way.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Don’t go looking for complicated solutions to what are really quite simple problems. The planets warn you could read too much into what is taking place around you and end up making it more of a challenge than it needs to be.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Although the sun in your sign fills you with joy at this time of year other influences could make you a bit touchy over the next 24 hours. Steer clear of people who tend to rub you up the wrong way. You don’t have to get along with everyone!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

The more you try to explain something to a friend or colleague the less they seem to understand it. Are they really so dumb or are they being deliberately slow-witted? Most likely it’s the latter, so don’t waste any more time on them.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

No matter how much work you have to get through today you must not push yourself beyond your natural limits. Because you are such a livewire by nature others sometimes expect too much of you, so learn to say “no” occasionally, like right now!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You have never been one to care what other people think about you so why do you appear to care now? It may be that you don’t have as much confidence in your latest project as you’ve been making out. Maybe it’s time to take a deeper look at it.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The sun’s link to your ruler Uranus today means that someone you work or do business with is likely to get on your nerves in a big way. That could apply to your home life too. Try not to let minor domestic disagreements get out of hand.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You must expect delays and last-minute changes caused by other people’s stupidity today. Be patient with them if you can but make sure you don’t end up out of pocket. There is no good reason why you should pay for their silly mistakes.

