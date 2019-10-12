Your daily horoscope: October 12

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Changes of one sort or another are inevitable over the coming year and the most far-reaching changes are likely to be in the kind of things you value. Always put relationships ahead of money, possessions and status. People matter more than things.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If you are the kind of Aries who enjoys calling the shots then the next two or three days may not be entirely to your liking. You must be prepared to let loved ones make their own decisions, even if you fear they might get it wrong.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You seem to have overdone it a bit of late and for the sake of your well-being, both physical and mental, you need to slow down. Pace yourself sensibly and don’t worry that you might get left behind. You’ll be leading, as always.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Creative activities and affairs of the heart are under excellent stars at the moment but to make the most of them you may have to take the kind of risks you would usually prefer to avoid. Go for it Gemini. What’s the worst that can happen?

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

The world is full of people who preach doom and gloom and you are likely to encounter a few of them over the next 48 hours. You are strongly advised to ignore each and every word they say. The world is doing fine, and so are you.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The more you are on the move this weekend the more you will enjoy yourself. If you sit at home and do nothing you could miss out on something that will bring so much fun into your life that you won’t stop laughing for weeks.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

No matter how many risks you take you always seem to end up ahead of the game and your winning streak will continue for a good while yet. You create your own destiny Virgo, so think lucky this weekend and you will be lucky.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Whatever you turn your hand to over the next few days will go exceedingly well, but you need to be aware that not everyone will be delighted to see you succeed. Those who complain about you are just bitter and should be completely ignored.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You may not be at your best at the moment but there is no need to worry. Keep telling yourself that no matter what seems to be going wrong in your life at the moment it will all come right in the end. For you Scorpio, it usually does.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Ignore what others say may or may not be possible, because for you there are no limits. You are an exceptional person with exceptional dreams and exceptional abilities, so get out into the world and do exceptional things. You are destined to make a difference.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Cosmic activity in the career area of your chart means you are determined to make your mark and will do whatever it takes to be No. 1. Not everyone wants to see you succeed though, so be ready for a few battles. You’ll win, of course.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Don’t sit around waiting for the world to change – get out there and change it yourself. At this time of year more than most you feel the need to get involved and your input could be just what is needed to make the world a better place.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You may not be at your most sociable this weekend but that’s okay. In fact it may even be good in that you need to focus on your thoughts and make sure you are mentally prepared for the challenges that lay ahead. Spend some time alone.

