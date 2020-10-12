Your daily horoscope: October 12

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Family and financial matters will be under good stars over the coming year and if you approach everything you do in a spirit of co-operation there is no limit to what you can accomplish. Communication is important too, so speak clearly and confidently.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Whatever challenges you are called on to deal with over the next few days – and there will be a few – you will attack them with your usual take-no-prisoners style. Try to remember though that you don’t have to treat everyone as a potential enemy.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You know that what you are doing is right and proper, so don’t let anyone tell you that you should be doing something else. Even if they drown you in facts and figures you can and you must ignore what they say and follow your instincts instead.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Try not to be too critical of friends and loved ones today because your words could be more hurtful than you realize. You know the old saying: If you can’t find something nice to say then say nothing at all. That’s not bad advice.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Yes, certain people rub you the wrong way and you would prefer not to deal with them but the fact is you are going to be working together quite closely over the coming week, so prepare yourself now. A professional relationship is still possible.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You are no stranger to hard work, especially when the rewards on offer make it worthwhile, but it will pay you to slow down a bit now and let life develop in its own way and at its own pace. Why rush around when you don’t have to?

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Today’s Jupiter-Neptune link will help you take a more mellow approach to what is going on in the world. Others can get uptight about what they think is an injustice but you know it’s really not worth the effort. See the good in everyone – yes, everyone.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

If something embarrassing happens over the next few days don’t try to pretend it has nothing to do with you – embrace it instead. Events like this only have power over your life if you let other people decide what is “good” and what is “bad”.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Interact with the world and have a good time. There may be certain restrictions you have to follow but that does not mean you cannot stay in contact with friends. And what about those friends you have not heard from in a while? Give them a call.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Just because something looks sparkly and new does not mean you must possess it. The planets warn if you start spending your cash on toys you don’t really need you may find it hard to stop. Many worthwhile things can be had for free you know!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

There are so many great opportunities coming your way now that you may start believing it’s the natural order of things. But life always has its highs and lows, so recognize that this phase won’t last – and make the most of it while it does!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

If you find it difficult to get your act together you should take it as a sign that you should not be pushing yourself so hard. Just because others expect you to be on the go every minute of every day does not mean you must expect it of yourself.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

If you make an effort to get to know someone you don’t much like you may find they are more interesting than you imagined. You might also question why your assessment of them was so negative. Most likely it’s because you listened to other people’s gossip.

