Your daily horoscope: October 12

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

There will be times over the coming 12 months when words fail you, most likely because other people behave in ways that defy both logic and common sense. The good news is their stupidity will bring opportunities for you to make a profit. Don’t feel sorry for them.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Think the unthinkable, then go out into the world and make it happen. Don’t worry that you might ruffle a few feathers with your get-to-it, no-nonsense approach – the only thing that matters is that you assert yourself. Reach out and take what you need.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Is what you are planning practical, or is it the kind of thing that looks good on paper but turns out to be a non-starter in the real world? You won’t know for sure until you get moving, so stop thinking and just give it a go.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Just because a plan did not work out the way you expected it to does not mean it was a bad plan. According to the planets the only thing that went wrong is that your timing was off. Take a deep breath, count to ten, then try it again.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You may not be able to explain why you distrust a certain individual but deep down you know it would be a mistake to take what they tell you at face value, so listen carefully, smile and nod as if you agree with them, then follow your own instincts!

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If you need a helping hand today, with just about anything, then ask for it. Cosmic activity in the communications area of your chart makes it easy for you to reach out to friends and family and you would be a fool not to make use of it.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Don’t cut yourself off from new ideas or different ways of thinking just because they feel strange to you. You may be a creature of habit but you are also quite capable of heading off in more adventurous directions – and today that’s a must.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Something you thought was an unshakable fact, or maybe a fact of life, will come under scrutiny today and you may have to admit you’ve got it wrong all these years. No matter. One of your many strengths is you know when it’s time to change your outlook.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

The reason your efforts have fallen short in recent weeks is because you allowed yourself to believe in people whose attitude and abilities are not as good as your own. Maybe it’s time to ditch those who are holding you back and get yourself a new team.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

If you must take a risk today – and you will because you’re in that kind of mood – make it one where the consequences won’t be too dire if it all goes wrong, because it might! Just because you believe in yourself does not mean you cannot lose.

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Take care what you say when dealing with employers and other important people over the next 24 hours. You may be convinced that you are right and they are wrong but even if that is true you still need to respect their position – and their power.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You may find it hard to explain to other people today why you need to change things around but don’t let that stop you. Just because you cannot put your feelings into appropriate words does not mean you have to pretend those feelings do not exist.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Use your imagination when dealing with people who insist on doing everything by the book. Just because they cannot be bothered to try something new does not mean you must stick with the old way of doing things too. Ignore their obstructive attitude.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com