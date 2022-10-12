Libra.

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

There will be so much going on this year that you must keep a clear idea of what you are hoping to accomplish at the forefront of your mind each and every day. If you allow your thoughts to wander there’s no telling where they might end up!

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Usually you put your faith in logic and common sense but what occurs today is likely to challenge that outlook. If your instincts tell you to take a different path to everyone else then do so. A deeper part of you knows it’s the right thing to do.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You will have to make amends for something you did in the distant past that you hoped had not been noticed by the powers that be. It’s not a hugely significant sin on your part so admit that you did the wrong thing and then move on.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You may think that a friend or work colleague has been deceiving you but the planets suggest it’s more likely you have been deceiving yourself. Mercury, your ruler, at odds with Jupiter, planet of exaggeration, means it’s time to get a grip on your thoughts.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

There are so many exciting things going on in your world at the moment but someone you are close to emotionally is clearly not enjoying themselves and you must make it your business to find out why. You won’t be happy until you’ve got them smiling again.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

It’s nice to be popular but you are beginning to wonder if some people are saying good things about you for no other reason than they hope to profit from your friendship. Don’t get into a situation where you feel obliged to assist them financially.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Mercury, your ruler, links with Jupiter, planet of excess, across the financial axis of your chart today, a clear cosmic warning that money matters could cause you grief if you don’t keep an eye on them. Do not – repeat, not – let others make decisions for you.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

If you have a great idea today the last thing you should do is shout about it. The planets warn if you give too much away your rivals will be quick to take advantage of your wonderful insight. Keep it to yourself until you are ready to use it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Get ready for others to blame you when something goes wrong today, and forcefully point out who really made the mistake. You don’t have to be the scapegoat, not even for people in positions of power. If the error is theirs then make sure they own it.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Don’t be too eager to make your rivals look bad today, because if you go too far and hurt their feelings they could hold a grudge that causes you problems at some date in the future. Not everyone is possessed of your rhino-like thick skin!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

An idea that comes to you out of the blue today will excite you immensely but don’t get carried away. It may help you out on a personal level but it’s unlikely to be the answer to your professional prayers – that answer is still a little way off.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Something will happen over the next 24 hours that makes no sense at all, at least not to your way of thinking. Maybe that’s the problem. Maybe your way of thinking is a bit too rigid. Give yourself permission to explore a few less inflexible ideas.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The message of the stars today is that you need to slow down and take life at a more relaxed pace for a while. That not only applies to your working routine but also to the way you choose to think. Your ideas don’t have to be so intense.

