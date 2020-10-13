Your daily horoscope: October 13

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

With the sun opposing Mars on your birthday it’s quite likely you will veer from one extreme to another. If at some stage you lose your enthusiasm for a project, don’t junk it completely. Put it aside somewhere safe, because you may want to come back to it later.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You may have to sacrifice your own needs to get a loved one out of a spot of trouble today. Don’t make a big deal of it. You are hardly a stranger to getting into unnecessary scrapes and they have helped you many times in the past.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Don’t expect family and friends to be too supportive today, but don’t let that stop you pursuing your goals. It would be nice if you could take them along with you on your journey but if they don’t want to go, for whatever reason, you must respect that.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

It may at times appear as if certain people have got it in for you but it isn’t true, so there is no need to be dramatic about it. Everyday differences of opinion are a fact of life – it doesn’t mean there is a serious confrontation brewing.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

No doubt you’ll be suspicious when someone you live or work with refuses to answer the questions you are asking, but it could just be they think you should mind your own business. Would you be happy if someone probed your every move?

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

There are two ways you can get others to support you today: you can use your position to force them to obey you, or you can use your charm to persuade them. The latter approach may take a bit more effort but it will certainly be worth it.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Be careful that in actively seeking a solution to one problem you don’t create another. You of all people should know that sometimes even a small alteration can lead to a major shift, so look ahead and don’t be too eager to change things.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You may be in a generous mood but be warned: if you give too much away too easily other people may come to expect it of you every day of the week. Sometimes the things that have most value are the things that are not so easy to get.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You will be torn between supporting one group of people or another group today and whichever one you choose the other will hate you for it. You cannot possibly support both sides, so maybe a better course of action would be to avoid them altogether.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You can be rather impulsive at times and today’s sun-Mars link warns if you get carried away and do something you know not everyone will approve of the results could be less than happy. On the other hand, you do enjoy a touch of drama!

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

With the sun and Mars cutting across important angles of your chart it’s odds on you will have to deal with someone in a position of power. Make every effort to be their partner rather than their enemy. Just this once, be happy with the junior position.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Someone you usually get along with quite well could be a bit of a pain today and you will have to call on all your powers of self-control not to yell at them. It’s not really their fault – everyone will be a bit intense over the next 24 hours.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

If you reach for something too quickly today you may be shocked to discover that it won’t let you grab it. Take your time and make sure that when you reach for it next time it can’t get away from you. That appIies to people as well.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com