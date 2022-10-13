Libra.

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Some of the people you deal with this year will try to sweet talk you into doing things that benefit them more than you. Be on your guard and be ready to end associations that cast you as the junior partner. You’re No. 1 or you’re nothing!

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

The more you try to convince others that you know what you are doing the more likely it is they won’t believe you. Which may not do much for your ego but it could do some good for your professional reputation by making you try even harder.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Your In tray may be overflowing with stuff that needs doing but if you are smart you will push it aside and do something fun instead. That might sound a touch irresponsible but the work will still be there for you tomorrow, so what does it matter?

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

The more others complain about your methods over the next 24 hours the more determined you will be to carry on as before. Why should you change just to please them? If your methods work well for you that’s really the only thing that counts.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

It is of the utmost importance that you do not react to disappointments in a negative manner. Even if a friend lets you down today you must stay calm. You cannot control what other people do but you can control the way you choose to react.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The planets warn you could get a bit hot under the collar today when dealing with people who don’t think or act as quickly as you do. It may be frustrating but getting angry is unlikely to make them move faster – they may even begin a deliberate go-slow.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You may be practical by nature but you cannot expect other people to be as logical in their thinking as you are. Where money matters are concerned you may have to accept that a friend or family member really doesn’t “get” what you are trying to tell them.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You may have a few emotional bruises to show for your troubles come the end of the day but the other guy will look far worse than you! Don’t be too easygoing, because some people could take that as a sign that you can easily be coerced.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Because you like to focus on life’s big issues little things can annoy you more than they should and that could be a problem today. If others want to be petty in their thinking that’s up to them, but you are not obliged to do the same.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

There is a danger today that you might see injustice where none in fact exists. By all means get involved in the world but don’t go picking fights over matters that are of small importance or you could end up doing more harm than good.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

The message of the stars today is that you need to be flexible. Both at home and at work you will get more done, and with the minimum of hassle, if you get rid of the rigidity in your thinking and replace it with a more adaptable outlook.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Keep things simple today and don’t go looking for reasons to complicate what is really a very simple situation. Sometimes you read too much into what other people are doing and it clouds your ability to make rational judgments. A clear mind is a must.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Travel plans are likely to be disrupted over the next 24 hours but now you know that you can resolve to stay calm and not be impatient. You will get where you need to go eventually, it may just take a bit longer to reach your destination.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com