Your daily horoscope: October 14

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Communications will sometimes get muddled over the next 12 months, so make sure you spell everything out in plain and simple language. It will also pay you to get any agreements you enter into in writing so others cannot back out at the last moment.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

The changes that are now taking place won’t all be for your benefit but later on you will be able to look back and recognize that you were one of the lucky ones. In the meantime, avoid taking risks where you don’t need to.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

If someone tries to interfere in your personal affairs today they will very soon regret it. You are not the sort to turn a blind eye to those who offer their opinions when they have not expressly been asked for. Make sure they don’t do it again.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

A breakthrough of some sort is imminent but to make the most of it you will need to slow down and stop pushing yourself so hard physically and mentally. Everything that is supposed to happen will happen when the time is right, so relax!

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

This may not be a restful time for you – in fact it may be exhausting – but there are so many opportunities to succeed that you must not ignore them. Give whatever you are currently working on 100 per cent between now and the end of the week.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

It may at times seem as if loved ones are being less than supportive than they should be, but even if that is true there is no need to worry about it. You don’t need anyone’s permission to follow your dreams, so go it alone if you have to.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

There is no point trying to predict what is going to happen next, because with your ruling planet Mercury starting one of its retrograde phases everything will be up in the air over the next few days. React to events calmly and refuse to be rushed.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

If you have spent more cash than you should have in recent weeks then you will have to start thinking about how you are going to get some of it back. Look around for new money-making opportunities and, most importantly, don’t spend any more!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You don’t care that the going has got tough of late, because that’s exactly when you start to get going. If there is one thing you love it’s a challenge and you won’t be short of them over the next few days. But don’t forget to respect your limits.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

If an offer sounds too good to be true then almost certainly you should give it a miss. The more certain people try to pressure you into getting involved the more you are advised to keep your distance. It’s the kind of offer you can easily refuse.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

The most important thing now is that you keep discussions civil, because if you allow yourself to get angry about what others are doing the situation could escalate quickly and before you know it a full-blown confrontation will occur. Lighten up, it’s life.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Anyone who opposes what you are trying to do in your work or career must be banished from your presence, at least for the next few weeks. You don’t have time to try to convince them, you only have time to move ahead with your plans.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You have been on the go non-stop in recent weeks, but as from today you need to slow down and find ways to take life at a more measured pace. Focus on the one or two things that matter most to you and ignore everything – and everyone - else.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com