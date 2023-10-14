Open this photo in gallery: LibraiStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Yours is one of the most fortunate birthdays of the year. The planets will endow you with so much energy and enthusiasm that anything short of excellence will be considered a failure. What is your highest dream and your deepest desire? Own it and live it.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If you need to get tough with someone who is clearly not pulling their weight then do so now and don’t let up until you are sure they have got the message. Either they shape up or they ship out – you really don’t care which one it is.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

If you see an opportunity of some kind this weekend you must not hesitate for even a second. The planets are offering you a chance to get ahead of your rivals but if you are not dynamic enough you’re the one who will get left behind.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Make the most of today’s solar eclipse in the most dynamic area of your chart to do things others think of as radical and risky. Maybe they are – for them – but with the universe very much on your side now you can afford to take a few chances.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Although something unexpected is likely to occur this weekend it won’t be negative in nature, so resist the urge to retreat into your shell until it goes away. Cancer is a cardinal sign and that means you have what it takes to turn dark into light!

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If people try to turn you away from the path you have chosen you must make it clear to them that you have no intention of changing course. In fact, the planets are urging you to redouble your efforts and smash through anything that stands in your way.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

If you use your time wisely this weekend you will get through a mountain of work that others are too intimidated even to get started on. You have the priceless ability of knowing how to see all kinds of projects, both big and small, through to the finish.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

With a solar eclipse in your sign this weekend there really is nothing you cannot accomplish – it is within your power to make a success of any and every task you turn your hand to. Choose a goal and go after it with 100-per-cent commitment.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Mars in your sign makes you super-confident but as the current eclipse falls in one of the more sensitive areas of your chart you would be wise to give thought to the consequences of your actions – not just for other people but for yourself as well.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Why do you insist on fearing the worst when there is clearly nothing to be feared? Whatever the reason may be you can and you must get past it this weekend because there are multiple gains to be made, but only for those who act fast.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

A long-term project will get a boost from the current eclipse and if you knuckle down and get on with it this weekend it could actually be completed in a matter of days. Don’t burn the candle at both ends though – you still need your beauty sleep.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You enjoy taking risks and as this weekend’s eclipse takes place in the most adventurous area of your chart you are sure to do something that makes others gasp in wonder and admiration. You’ve never been the sort to do things by halves.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You need to be more assertive when dealing with money matters, especially those where other people have a stake in your long-term success. Don’t just expect them to know what your plan of action is, spell it out clearly so there can be no confusion.

