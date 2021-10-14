Your daily horoscope: October 14

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A more relaxed attitude to work matters will bring a great many benefits over the coming year. You should still do your best, of course, but if you can learn not to take everything so seriously you may find you get a lot more serious things done.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If you rush around trying to get 50 things done at once today you will stress yourself out to such an extent that you probably won’t get anything finished at all. Get tough with people who constantly demand that you do things for them. Say “No” and mean it.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Neptune’s influence is such at the moment that you cannot be sure what you see and what you hear is genuine. Treat everything that happens over the next 24 hours as if there is another layer of meaning you have not noticed yet. You can’t trust your senses.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Is there any point complaining about the way other people behave? Probably not. All you can do at the moment is put as much distance between them and you as possible so their stupidity doesn’t have too big a knock-on effect on what you are doing.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

What you need to realize now is that some people enjoy being controversial for the sake of it. The planets warn it is highly likely that a colleague is saying and doing things just to rub you up the wrong way. Ignore them and they’ll leave you alone.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

A business or financial matter is nowhere near as bad as you think it is, so stop worrying and start doing the little things that will move you in the direction you need to go. Overall, you are still very much in control of the situation.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Today’s sun-Neptune link could encourage you to be overly generous, so when it comes to spending money, especially on other people, think twice before parting with your hard-earned cash. Would they be as generous to you if the situation was reversed?

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You may be eager to push ahead with a new project but someone is holding you back because they don’t possess your level of belief in what you are doing. Don’t waste time trying to persuade them, just move ahead on your own. You don’t need them.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Even half-hearted efforts will yield remarkable results today, so think what might happen if you are fully committed and give your all. Scorpio is a sign noted for its intensity, so live up to your reputation and refuse to give less than 100 per cent.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

If you have gone out of your way to do things for a loved one recently you can bet your bottom dollar they will be begging you to do even more for them today. Maybe it’s time to remind them that you do not exist for their benefit alone.

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

It does not matter that you have a few enemies because you also have a lot of friends. Don’t be afraid to call in a favour or two today, because the more you get others behind you the less likely it is your rivals will try to take liberties.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You may not take kindly to criticism but if you are smart you will listen to what someone has to say about either a creative project or what you are doing in your career. Because they can see things from a wider perspective they’ll provide the answers you need.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

It may seem as if your rivals have got the upper hand at the moment but there is no need to panic. If anyone should be worried it should be them as you have a track record of turning setbacks into triumphs – and you’re about to do it again.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com