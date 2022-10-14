Libra.

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Put every ounce of energy you possess into completing a creative endeavour of some kind. This could be the year when you make the breakthrough you have been dreaming of, but it won’t just happen as if by magic. Give it your all, then give a bit more.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

It will fall to you to defuse an explosive situation today, which is unusual as more often than not you are the one causing the explosions! There is no need for a falling out between family members. Show them how easy it is to get along.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You are in one of those moods when if a problem arises you simply stamp down on it as hard as you can. However, that probably won’t work today as the planets indicate a more subtle approach will be needed. You can do subtle can’t you?

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Don’t push yourself too hard on the work front today. In fact, if you are not in the mood to make much of an effort don’t push yourself at all. The fact is you work harder than most people so don’t feel bad about claiming an off day.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Even if you are the kind of Cancer who generally keeps your emotions under wraps it’s important that you let others know you feel a bit fragile today. Calmly tell loved ones and relatives that you need some time and space to yourself.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

For some strange reason you seem to believe you need to prove yourself to other people. That is a complete reversal of most situations when it is you demanding that other people prove themselves to you. Don’t worry, normal service will soon be resumed!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You have so much energy at your disposal at the moment but you don’t seem to be using it in the right ways. The planets insist it’s time to get serious about your money situation and use some of that energy to get more dollars in your pocket.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Venus in your sign makes you incredibly persuasive but as Saturn is strong in your chart as well you won’t be able to force people to do things your way. Don’t take it as a personal insult if a loved one insists on taking a different path today.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You often get your way through sheer force of personality but the planets indicate you will achieve more today if you ease off a bit and allow partners and colleagues to do their own thing in their own time. There’s no rush, you’re not on the clock.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Keep in mind at all times today that not everyone is as honest as you and that some people actually seem to enjoy cheating their way to success. A little bit of suspicion on your part could save you from serious harm over the next 24 hours.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

If someone in a position of power makes you the proverbial offer you cannot refuse today there is only a remote possibility that their invitation is not on the level. With Venus linked to Saturn, your ruler, you seem to be everyone’s favourite right now.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

While your confidence may be sky-high at the moment you still need to take care when travelling and when dealing with people whose motivations are a mystery to you. If in doubt, only deal with individuals you know for sure you can trust.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Jealousy could be a problem today, especially if you think that a colleague is getting the kind of favuorable treatment that you deserve more. Maybe they are but don’t make an issue of it. Just redouble your efforts and make sure you can’t be ignored.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com