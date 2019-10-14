Your daily horoscope: October 14

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A sun-Pluto link on your birthday will stir things up over the coming 12 months but if you can stay calm and identify the new opportunities that are sure to arise you will not only survive but thrive as well. Most change is good change, so don’t fight it.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

A sun-Pluto link warns of upheavals and confrontations. That’s probably not what you want to hear right at the start of the week but forewarned is forearmed and now you know there is trouble afoot you can make some nimble moves to avoid it.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You will be faced with a situation that calls for quick and decisive action today. It will be obvious right from the start that this is not the sort of situation you can avoid, so accept the position you find yourself in and turn it to your advantage.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You won’t be content to sit back and watch the world go by over the next few days – you will be eager to get out there and do things that make a difference. Make sure it’s a positive difference though, not just something you do for fun.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You have no intention of doing what other people tell you to do, especially if they seem to believe that their elevated social or professional position gives them the right to direct your actions. It doesn’t, and the sooner they learn that fact the better.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Even if you may not believe that one individual can change the world you are advised to act as if you believe it today. With the sun, your ruler, linked to power planet Pluto you must not be scared to rock the boat. Create your own little storm.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Before you do something big, maybe even spectacular, think carefully about how much it is going to cost you, because the planets warn you could easily let your spending get out of hand. Decide on a reasonable budget and stick to it Virgo.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

There will be some interesting developments in your social life this week and, yes, you will have one, even though you seem to be working all hours at the moment. There is more to life than making a living, so get out there and, well, live a little.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Cosmic activity in and around the most sensitive area of your chart has got you jumping at shadows of late and today’s sun-Pluto link won’t help much. But that’s okay. A good scare could be precisely what you need to get you moving again.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Accept from the start this week that other people will not be playing by the rules. That will put you in the right frame of mind to deal with whatever challenges come your way. Remember, all is fair in love and war – and making money and getting ahead.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You need to do something different, something that helps you break through the limitations that have been imposed on you (and which you have imposed on yourself) in recent weeks. If you make it something big and bold the world is sure to take notice.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You tend to take certain things for granted and act as if they will never change, but today’s sun-Pluto link will destroy that belief quite forcefully. The simple fact is that nothing stays the same forever – and nor should you want it to.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The going will get a bit rough over the next day or two and you may need to get assistance from someone you know you can trust. Likewise, others will come to you for help in their moments of need. Kindness and co-operation are what life’s all about.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com