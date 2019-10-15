Your daily horoscope: October 15

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

If you are prepared to trust your intuition over the coming 12 months you stand to make a lot of money and impress a lot of people. Mercury, your ruler, linked to Neptune on your birthday will open your mind to new possibilities. Be brave and use them.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

The reason a relationship has been going through a tough time of late is because you were unable to communicate on the same level. Today’s Mercury-Neptune aspect will resolve that problem by linking your minds on a deeper, and more meaningful, level.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Don’t tell someone that you care deeply for them if you are not entirely sure that you do. You are not expected to love, or even like, every person you encounter in life, so there is no reason to feel bad if your feelings are a bit mixed.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You may find it hard to be objective about an issue of some kind but what happens today will help you to see the matter from a slightly different viewpoint. It will also make you aware that there is no law that says people have to agree.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You will be confronted with something you don’t know how to deal with today but you may surprise yourself by how successfully you manage to adapt. On a deeper level you know most of the answers – you just need to access them with your mind.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Something of a routine nature needs to be taken care of, though you would prefer to spend your time on more interesting things. If you get it out of the way today, and make a really good job of it, there will still be time for fun and games.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Sometimes you find it impossible to understand what other people mean, even though their words may be simple, but today you will know before they even open their mouths what they are going to say and what they mean by it. Make it work for you.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

To resolve a problem you need to recognize that the problem exists – something not everyone is capable of. As a Libra you know how to stand back and see a situation for what it is. Do that today and your current problem won’t be a problem for long.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

For some strange reason you appear to believe that your world could fall apart at any moment. Not only will that not happen today but something you thought was already broken will suddenly be whole again. Yes, it’s true, miracles do happen.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Avoid treading the kind of well-worn path that thousands have been down before. There is an adventurous side to the Sagittarius nature that needs fresh experiences and new challenges, so put yourself in positions where those things can happen.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You may have been thinking about some really deep issues of late but have you come up with any answers yet? If not, maybe you need to relax a little and, instead of trying to direct where your mind goes, give it permission to roam.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You must not be afraid to try something new, even if – especially if – people who seem to know what they are talking about say you should stick with the old way of doing things. Maybe they don’t want you to make a discovery that makes them look bad.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

According to the planets a loved one has a better grasp of what is going on in your immediate environment than you do, so trust what they tell you and believe that what they suggest you should be doing will work in your favor in the long-term.

