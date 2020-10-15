Your daily horoscope: October 15

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Pluto’s influence on your birthday is such that you will need to tread carefully when dealing with people in positions of power. Even when you think they are totally on your side they could still come down hard on you if you let your standards drop.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

This could be a difficult day for partnerships as you completely disagree with what friends and family members and even work colleagues want you to do. They cannot force you, of course, but it will pay you to search for compromise solutions.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The next few days could be challenging, especially on the work front where events over which you have no control are likely to frustrate you. Try to rise above petty disputes and disagreements and see the bigger picture – and yes, it does exist.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

So many of your creative plans are beginning to bear fruit but it seems not everyone is happy that your efforts are a big success while their efforts continue to fall short. You can’t help that, of course, but don’t rub their noses in it!

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Some kind of emotional upheaval is likely today as the sun and Pluto exert pressure on your home life and on relationships in general. But that could be a good thing in that certain people have been holding you back. It’s time to move on and move up.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If there is something you feel you have to say then say it and don’t worry about the consequences. Your words are sure to upset someone, somewhere but only because other people are so touchy at the moment. Sometimes the truth has to hurt.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You have spent too much time and too much energy doing things for other people – now you must do something for yourself. If you get the chance to go out and have fun today, and tonight, do so without feeling guilty. Don’t spend too much though.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Tomorrow’s new moon in your sign promises great things, but today you need to deal with a sun-Pluto link that could cause problems. Avoid confrontations of all sorts. Back down and walk away if you have to. Getting angry just isn’t worth it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

As a general rule you don’t go in for too much self-analysis but today you may feel the need to ask yourself why you think in certain ways and why you do certain things. Don’t overdo it though – you will always be who you were born to be.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

By all means do what you can to assist other people but don’t do too much. The planets warn that no matter what you do to help them over the next 24 hours they won’t think it is good enough. It might even be smart to do nothing at all.

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Today’s sun-Pluto clash makes it inevitable that you will fall out with someone, but it does not make it inevitable that you cannot be friends ever again. If you can respect each other’s differences you can still find areas where you can work together.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

If you feel the need to move away from certain people, if only for a while, then do so and don’t feel guilty about it. The more they criticize the more you should put some distance between you. If you don’t, you won’t be able to hear yourself think.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Are your big plans for the future too big? That is the question you should be asking yourself now and it’s likely you will come to the conclusion that you are aiming too high. Move toward your ultimate goal with smaller steps, steps that you personally can control.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com