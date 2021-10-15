Your daily horoscope: October 15

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Jupiter’s influence on your birthday is strong, which means big events and larger-than-life people will find you no matter how hard you try to hide. But why would you want to avoid them when they offer so many opportunities for happiness and success?

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

The world will look a sunnier place today and if you make an effort to focus on the bright side of life you can make the glow last right through the weekend as well. Seriously, all things considered, what have you got to worry about?

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You may be passionate about an idea or a belief but you need to accept that not everyone feels the same way about it. If others don’t seem as inspired by it as you today that’s fine – it just means that other things inspire them more.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Today’s sun-Jupiter link cuts across the most dynamic areas of your chart, so don’t sit at home doing nothing, get out into the world and make things happen. No effort will be too much for you over the next 24 hours, so do something truly wonderful.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Make sure other people know what it is you expect of them, and make sure they live up to their side of whatever bargain or agreement you have reached. The most important thing now is that you all move in the same direction – and keep moving.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Good news is coming your way and before the day is done you will be so pleased with developments you’ll quite likely break out in song. The best news of all though is that what occurs will restore your faith in humanity … well, some of it.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

If an opportunity to move up in the world comes your way today you must take advantage of it. Don’t let the suspicious side of your nature persuade you to wait and see how things develop, because they’ll move so fast you may get left behind.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

What is it in life that inspires you the most? Then get on with it and don’t give less than 100 per cent. Today’s sun-Jupiter link makes all things possible for those Libras who are not afraid to take chances. The universe wants you to succeed.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You have never been the sort to shirk your responsibilities but you must expect some of the people you deal with today to try to go back on their promises. Don’t let them. If they have made a commitment, they must see it through.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

If you have a clear idea of what it is you are hoping to accomplish then no power on earth can stop you. Jupiter, your ruler, won’t clear away the obstacles in your path but it will shrink them to such an extent that you’ll overcome them with ease.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Is this the right time to take a risk related to your career? It may be, as the cosmic omens are so good, but with luck planet Jupiter still moving retrograde you must choose your moment carefully. Leave major decisions until next week if you can.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The planets are very much on your side at the moment, so don’t be afraid to do something out of the ordinary today and over the weekend. Not everyone will agree with your free-wheeling, devil-may-care attitude but, seriously, why should you care?

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You may have to deal with someone you don’t entirely trust today, so keep your wits about you and be ready to say “No” if they want you to do something questionable. And if they try to bribe you that’s a sure sign they’re up to no good.

