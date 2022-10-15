Libra.

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You can believe what you want to believe but you must also accept that some beliefs are more worthy than others. Avoid wishful thinking this year and demand of friend and foe alike that they always tell you the truth, no matter how painful it might be.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Creative activities are under excellent stars this weekend but you must make sure what you are working on is for your own personal and financial benefit rather than for the benefit of other people. Don’t allow lesser types to take advantage of your talents.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

There will be times over the next 48 hours when you find it hard to control your feelings, be they good or bad, about the people you deal with. But you must make the effort, because extreme emotions of any kind are unlikely to work in your favour.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

This is a busy time for you and it will get busier still this weekend as you take on extra work both for yourself and other people. The planets warn there is a real danger you could burn yourself out if you do too much. So do less!

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Your resources have been stretched a bit thin in recent weeks and you need to make changes. The very first change you must make is to your social life. You have been spending too much time, and money, on people who are not really your friends.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

There will be times this weekend when you wish that life was a bit more relaxed. But what’s stopping you from making it more relaxed? The only reason you feel stretched is because you don’t like to say “No”. It’s a useful word to master.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You may think the world is against you at the moment but deep down you know that’s not true. No one is ganging up on you and no one is plotting your downfall, so be positive and start acting in ways that get you smiling again.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The sun in your sign endows you with no end of courage and confidence but those attributes alone won’t be enough to bring the success that you crave. You will also need a long-term plan and a large dose of common sense, at the very least.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Cosmic activity in the most sensitive area of your chart may be clouding your vision and making it difficult to focus at the moment, but that’s okay. A week or so from now you will be pursuing your dreams with laser-like intensity again.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

What occurs over the next 48 hours will give your confidence a boost and before you know it you will be out there in the world challenging your rivals for the No. 1 slot on numerous levels. You will win because you are better than they are.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Common sense should tell you that your problems are unlikely to disappear just because you choose to ignore them. The message of the stars this weekend is that the only way you will overcome your fears is by attacking them head-on. Start now.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Some of the people you encounter this weekend, both socially and at work, will be hugely demanding but you must not let them treat you like a door mat. You are more likely to earn their respect if you stand up for your rights, loudly and forcefully.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

In the greater scheme of things coincidences do not exist, so make it your business this weekend to find out how and why certain events came about. To start with, sit quietly, clear your mind of unnecessary thoughts and ask the universe for guidance.

