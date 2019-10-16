Your daily horoscope: October 16

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You have obligations in life that you cannot run away from and one such obligation will play a big part in your affairs over the coming 12 months. Don’t try to avoid it – it is one of the things you were put on Earth to take care of.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If someone you don’t know much about tries to work their charm on you today you are advised to be on your guard. It could be they are trying to be helpful but more likely they are looking to cheat you. Luckily, you’re not the gullible sort.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Sometimes you can be too easy-going and too polite for your own good, but today you may go to the other extreme and get tough with people who do less than you expect of them. That’s good. They need to learn you won’t accept shoddy work.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You need to stand back from what you are working on and make an honest assessment of whether or not it is living up to your original aims. If not, make changes. If, however, you are happy with it, get on and do more of the same.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Try not to get uptight about a matter over which you have little or no control. The planets indicate this is a matter that must be allowed to run its course without outside interference from you or anyone else. It will work itself out eventually.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You may not have much time for a social life at the moment but there are a number of serious issues that demand your attention. The longer you let problems stand the harder it will be to find a solution, so get busy and deal with them now.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

At some stage between now and the weekend you will come to the conclusion that you have more than enough of what you require and don’t need to add to your possessions or even your income. Once you’ve bought quality you don’t need quantity too.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

If you are smart you will do things strictly by the book over the next 24 hours. That applies to your personal life as much as it does to your work, not least because if friends think you are cutting corners they may cut you off completely!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Find a quiet corner where you can sit down and work out why you are so worried about a situation that most days would not bother you at all. Maybe it’s because everything is falling into place at last and you can’t bring yourself to believe it.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You may not be the world’s best at communicating your feelings but you need to make the effort today. A show of affection on your part (genuine or not) could be all it takes to convince someone that they should give you the backing you need.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You need to make a conscious decision to look past surface appearances and find out what is really going on. Others will try to point you away from the truth but you must not let them distract you. There’s a scandal waiting to be uncovered.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Try not to get impatient – and certainly don’t lose your temper - with people who don’t seem to take life as seriously as you. Every one human being is different and just because someone is more laidback than you does not mean they do not care.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Although a part of you thinks you should be playing it cautious now, another part thinks you need to take more chances. Listen to what your inner voice tells you over the next 24 hours and, if it tells you to act, do so quickly and decisively.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com