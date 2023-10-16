Open this photo in gallery: LibraiStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Are you pursuing your dream? Are you following your star? If not, why not? The message of your birthday chart is that there is still time to make your mark on the world, and maybe your fortune as well, but you must stop dithering and act.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

The cosmic picture is a little uncertain at the moment, so it might be wise not to take any risks until things have settled down. If you must make a move today then make sure you know all the facts, and maybe get a second opinion as well.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

It may seem as if you are the only one who is moving in a particular direction but that does not mean you are on the wrong track. This could well be one of those occasions when you have got it right and everyone else is being foolish.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

It’s a new week and new opportunities are already hurtling in your direction, so cast off the dark cloud that appears to have engulfed your thinking and make as if everything in your life is going according to plan. Your desire will make it a fact.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You are advised to listen to those who know more than you in a certain subject area. You may think you understand how it all works but if you miss something – and you will – the whole thing could easily fall apart, so get some expert assistance.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You will need to choose between two equally attractive possibilities today and it won’t be an easy decision to make. Don’t try to fool yourself that you can do both things at once as that will inevitably lead to confusion and failure in both!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

There are so many offers coming your way at the moment that you may be finding it difficult to choose between them. If in doubt go for the ones you find most attractive on a personal level – not those that will make you the most money.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The sun remains in your sign just one more week, so push ahead with your plans and ignore those who say you are doing too much and working too hard. A really big effort now could bring rewards you never dreamed of later on.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You may not approve of what a friend is doing but help them regardless. You know from your own experience how easy it can be to start along a path that, with hindsight, you wish you had chosen to avoid, so assist them if you can.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

If you know what you want and if you know how to get it then nothing and no one will be able to stop you over the next few days. A clear vision of your ultimate aim means you are already way ahead of your less focused rivals.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Do you feel out of place in your current location? Then start making plans for moving on to where you feel more at ease. Even a short vacation could refresh your mind and body this week, so long as you don’t take any work with you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

What a friend is up to may seem negative to you but from their point of view it is probably the best course of action, so resist the urge to lecture them on why they’ve got it wrong. It may be you who needs to adjust your thinking.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The more suggestions friends and family members have for you today the smarter it would be for you to listen to them. Even if you think you know it all they will come up with ideas that get you thinking in new ways and looking in new directions.

