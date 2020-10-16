Your daily horoscope: October 16

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

There will be no end of changes in the world around you this year and almost all of them will work in your favor. Even the few that do not will have important lessons to teach you. A new moon on your birthday is an omen of incredible success.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Give up trying to oppose partners and colleagues at every turn. The simple fact is they have the wind at their back at the moment while you are trying to walk into a storm-force gale. Back off until the cosmic weather blows in your favor again.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

If other people don’t approve of the methods you use that’s too bad. Do they honestly believe you are going to change your ways just to please them? You would think that by now they would have realized that Taurus changes for no one, not ever.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

This could be one of the best days of the year for you as the new moon in your fellow air sign of Libra endows you with the sort of confidence that moves mountains. Start something big today – and watch it snowball into something gigantic.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You may not be happy with what you are expected to do but the fact is you have no choice in the matter, so get your act together and make the best possible job of it. You don’t want to be told to go back and do it again, do you?

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Do you finish a task that really should have been done by now? Or do you get out and about and enjoy a fun-filled few days? The new moon urges you to enjoy the lighter side of life today and over the weekend. But stay safe as well.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

No doubt certain issues, maybe related to money, are still getting you down but better days are on the way, so cheer up! If you stop worrying about the things you cannot control you may find that the things you can control become more important.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Take today’s new moon as a clear cosmic sign that a new start is possible, even if the odds seem stacked against you at the moment. Don’t listen to the doubters and the cynics, listen to what your inner voice tells you. You’ll hear only good things.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You may have a few inner doubts but you must not let them show to the world at large. Act as if you cannot possibly fail and, miraculously, the universe will respond by protecting you. Attitude is everything, so be bold and always believe in yourself.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

The more you look at a problem the more of a problem it will become – so stop looking! This is one of those occasions when you need to approach what you have to do with clarity and purpose and, above all, total self-belief. It shouldn’t be difficult.

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

How can you show the world you are someone to be reckoned with? The best way is to carry on with what you are doing but strive harder to do it at a higher level than before. There is no finishing line – you just keep getting better.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Try to take a more laid-back approach to your problems today. No doubt they seem of huge importance but in the greater scheme of things they are hardly worth worrying about. Shift your perspective and your mood will shift for the better as well.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You will need to be on your guard today because the planets warn that someone you work or do business with is not to be trusted. You don’t have to be overly suspicious of everyone you meet but you do need to stay sharp mentally. Snooze and you’ll lose.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com