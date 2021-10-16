Your daily horoscope: October 16

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A more assertive stance will serve you well over the coming year, especially when dealing with people who seem to take it for granted that you will follow their lead. Let them know that from here on in you’ll be the one who is calling the shots.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You may not be the sort who listens to anyone’s advice but your own but if you have any sense, you will do what the experts tell you this weekend. If they say you need to bring in new methods on the work front, just do it.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Let everyone know how ambitious you are and how much you want to get ahead in your work and career. If the right people hear you – and they will – you will be given every opportunity to show what you can do. Then you must do it.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

If you get the urge to travel this weekend then just get up and go. Some of your friends may question why you need to be on the move so much but they don’t share your need to be active both physically and mentally. There’s no stopping you!

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Try not to be suspicious of people who seem surprisingly willing to meet your requests. Seriously, what is the point of asking for something if you then wonder why the answer is “yes”? You can be too mistrustful for your own good sometimes.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

It’s not enough just to wish that you were some place else – it’s up to you to make it happen. The sun in the travel area of your chart will smooth your path, but you’ll need to put duties and responsibilities out of your mind for a while.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

The right pressure applied in the right place at the right time will bring what you need over the next 48 hours. If you choose your words carefully, especially when dealing with loved ones, it should not be too hard to earn their support.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Push ahead with what you are working on this weekend even if some of the people around you don’t seem to “get it”. The sun in your sign, at odds with Pluto, means there may be a clash of worldviews, but it’s a clash you can easily win.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

The planets suggest you will offend someone over the next 48 hours but don’t let that hold you back. You have never been the sort to back down at the first sign of criticism and it’s highly unlikely that you are about to start now.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You won’t be content to visit the same old places and see the same old faces this weekend. Your need for adventure is such that if you don’t do something new and unique the frustration you feel could become intolerable, so get up and get at them.

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

If you have any unfinished business to take care of, and the planets insist that you do, you’ll need to get busy this weekend. Despite what some people may say you don’t require permission from the powers that be – just do what feels right to you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

There is an impetuous side to your nature that most people are completely unaware of, but it will come to the fore over the next few days. Just because something is seen as “risky” is not, in your opinion, a good enough reason not to do it.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Someone will try to intimidate you this weekend but they will only succeed if you are unsure of what you are trying to do. They may be bigger and better connected than you but their threats are hollow, so ignore them and carry on as before.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com