Your daily horoscope: October 17

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You may be happy with your lot in life but not everyone you know has been able to share in your good fortune. What can you do to assist them? Make it a priority over the coming 12 months to reach out to people who need a helping hand.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

It may be a waste of time trying to cheer up someone who is a bit depressed. Most likely they are indulging themselves in feelings of self-pity because, strange as it may seem, it makes them feel good about themselves. Let them get on with it.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You know what it is you should be doing but you keep getting distracted by what other people want you to do. You need to let them know today that your needs and interests come first – then you must act as if you truly mean it.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You are not the sort to back down in an intellectual fight but the fact is your rivals have better arguments than you, so you may have no choice in the matter. There’s no point defending a viewpoint that is clearly wrong from beginning to end.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If you have doubts about what you should be doing, go with the first idea that pops into your head. Deep down you already know most of the answers, so all you have to do is find a way to let them come through to your everyday thinking.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You seem to know what it is that others will want from you even before they open their mouths to ask. That will give you a bit of extra time to decide whether or not to give it to them – and to prepare yourself to say “no”.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

The sun remains in the money area of your chart for less than a week, so if you are still looking for ways to increase your cashflow you had better be quick. Actually, you already know what needs to be done, so why aren’t you doing it? Laziness, maybe?

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Don’t be too concerned if people you work alongside seem to find fault with everything you do – their attitude says more about them than it does about you. Stay calm and refuse to react to their complaints – which will show you are better than they are.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You may be rushing all over the place but you will need to slow down over the next few days as you have some serious issues to think through before the Sun moves into your sign on the 23rd. Give your body a rest and your brain a chance.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Try not to focus so intently on career aims today that you neglect an equally important area of your life. According to the planets someone has been trying to get through to you on an emotional level but your ambitions keep getting in the way.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Your inner voice is trying to tell you something but for some reason you are determined to ignore it. Most likely it’s because you fear it will mean having to change your steady and comfortable routine. You’re right, it will, and that’s why you should listen.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

No matter how hard you work you can’t seem to get on top of all the chores and tasks you are expected to do. Maybe you should stop pushing yourself to extremes and just take life as it comes for a while instead. Be your own boss today.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You need to be more open to the signals that other people are sending you, especially where money matters are concerned. If you choose to ignore their efforts to get through to you it could rebound badly on you later on. Do you want to be poorer?

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com