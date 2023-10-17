Open this photo in gallery: LibraiStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Your mind will work fast over the coming year but you need to make sure it works efficiently too. Just because you can outthink your rivals does not mean you will always outsmart them. Success is more likely if you make efforts to plan well ahead.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You may not consider yourself to be one of life’s more emotional types but you have feelings like everyone else and you must let a special someone know how much you love them today. Don’t just say the words, do something that makes them believe it.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Imagination is a wonderful thing but it can also be a dangerous thing and the planets warn if you allow your mind to run away with you today it could take you some place you wish you had avoided. Choose hope over fear every time.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

With the sun and Mercury moving through the most dynamic area of your chart you will get your way in most situations. But make sure what you get today is what you really desire, as you won’t be able to hand it back again later on.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Some rather strong accusations are being thrown around at the moment and if you get hit by one you may find that it sticks even if it isn’t true. Keep your head down and try not to provoke others by making accusations of your own.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The sun and Mercury in the communications area of your chart makes you determined to speak up and let others know what you think and how you feel. But you must – repeat, must – make sure your words are backed up by facts that cannot be denied.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You may be tempted to splash some cash today but the planets warn that once you start chucking money around you may not be able to stop. By all means do a bit of window shopping but think long and hard before dipping into your wallet.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

What you are told by a friend or colleague today could come as a bit of a shock but if you think about it you will have to admit that the signs have been there for quite some time. To put it bluntly, you should have foreseen it!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

If your instincts tell you to do the opposite of what the so-called experts say then you must trust them and act on them, even if others accuse you of being mad or bad. You know from long experience that the truth comes from within.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You could be a little too forceful in your attitude today, which will lead to some people seeing you as a bully, which of course isn’t true. Tone down your language and let the logic of your words persuade others that you genuinely know best.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

If someone in a position of authority asks you to undertake a task that you either do not believe in or do not think you can manage, have the courage to turn them down. It’s important that you know your limits, and never more so than now.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The sun in your fellow air sign of Libra is like a guardian angel looking over your shoulder and protecting you from harm but it won’t save you from the consequences of your own actions. If you listen to your conscience you won’t need to be rescued.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

If you come into money today you would be wise to keep it in your pocket rather than go out on a spree. The planets warn you will face some unforeseen expenses over the next few days, so be smart and don’t waste what you have got.

