Your daily horoscope: October 17

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Opportunities to enjoy yourself will be abundant over the next 12 months and if you are anything like a textbook Libra you will find it hard to turn down social invitations. But turn some of them down you must. There are only 365 days in a year!

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

A little bit of effort will yield amazing results over the next 48 hours, so don’t hold back. So long as you stick to what you are good at there is no doubt at all that you will end this week and begin the next as some sort of star.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You are full of energy and bursting with enthusiasm, but as the sun squares up to Saturn this weekend you must be smart about what tasks you take on. You don’t have to do everything Taurus, you just have to do two or three things really well.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Time spent helping other people will not be time wasted. In fact the more you help friends and family members now the more assistance you will get over the next few weeks – so everybody gains. Spread around some of your winning mentality.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If you want your latest project to be a success then you must recognize that you won’t be able to complete it on your own. Get friends and colleagues who share your ambitions to join with you this weekend – share the work and share the glory too.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

As usual you are brimming with confidence and as usual you won’t hold back – as far as you are concerned life is there for the taking. You need to be aware though that if you do too much you could exhaust yourself physically. Slow down, just a bit.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

If someone you have feelings for makes it clear that they want to go their own way and do their own thing you must respect that and encourage them to do so. Over the longer-term your relationship will grow stronger for it. It’s a gain, not a loss.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

This weekend’s sun-Saturn link will encourage you to knuckle down and finish a project that has been in limbo too long. It may have been tough to get it completed in the past but now there is nothing standing in your way – so do it!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

This may not be the best weekend of the year to take risks, so think twice before getting involved in something that could lose you money. Something else you might lose if you make silly mistakes is the respect of your colleagues, so be careful.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Put your own needs first over the next 48 hours and ignore those who say you are being selfish for no good reason. They’re half right – you are being selfish – but you do have a good reason: You intend to be the very best at what you do.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

It’s not like you to spend time meditating on higher matters but over the next two or three days there will be times when you need to find a quiet place where you can be alone with your thoughts. Even a Capricorn needs to find purpose in life.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The planets warn if you say too much this weekend you could let slip information that has the potential to do you harm. Other people don’t need to know what you know, especially if it has something to do with your long-term plans.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

What happens over the next few days will put you on the defensive. If something you did in the past catches up with you the best course of action is to hold up your hands and admit you made a big mistake. There’s certainly no point denying it.

