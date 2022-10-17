Libra.

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

All things will be possible for you this year and the more life asks of you the more you will deliver. The influence of Mars on your birthday will encourage you to be energetic and dynamic at all times and in all situations. Get ready for success!

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Yes, some people have been a bit selfish of late but there is no point getting worked up about it. The sun in your opposite sign puts others in the driving seat, so let them choose the destination – and pretend you are happy with where you end up.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Money matters and work-related issues are under excellent stars as the new week begins, so don’t be afraid to push yourself forward and take a calculated risk or two. Influential friends may, if asked nicely enough, help you move up in the world.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

It does not matter how challenging your current situation might be, you will deal with it with ease. Mars in your sign linked to the sun in the most dynamic area of your chart means you enjoy being put to the test, because you enjoy winning.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You will find yourself in the company of some rather strange people today and chances are you will thoroughly enjoy yourself. What previously seemed out of the ordinary will now seem perfectly normal, which could be worrying for someone as conservative as you!

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Don’t worry if some people oppose every suggestion you make today, because you don’t need their blessing or their assistance and will push ahead with your plans regardless. As a Leo you don’t care in the slightest what other people think of you.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Be careful when dealing with cash and other financial matters over the next 24 hours because you could easily take a risk that does not need to be taken. A powerful sun-Mars link will make a gambler of even the most risk averse of Virgos.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

It will be tempting to use today’s sun-Mars link to force others to go along with your plans but while you may be successful in the short-term you will also create bad feelings that could hold you back later on. Persuasion is infinitely better than coercion.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

The time is fast approaching when you must turn your back on the past and think only of the future. The sun’s move into your sign next weekend will energize you both physically and mentally, even more so if you get plenty of rest between now and then.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You may be good at giving advice but how good are you at taking it? The message of the stars today is that you must listen to what friends and relatives are telling you. Don’t let their words of wisdom enter one ear and immediately exit the other!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You seem to be in one of your impulsive moods and the good news is it will work mostly in your favour. The only danger is you may take on too much and wish later on that you had been a bit more selective. Choose your challenges wisely.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You have made a lot of noise in recent weeks about what you can do and how much you are going to accomplish. Now you will be expected to deliver. If you make a serious effort over the next few days you could make some serious money too.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Keep your mind free of negativity today, even if you have to lie to yourself about what’s going on in your immediate environment. This will be one of those days when like attracts like, so make sure your thoughts are positive at all times.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com