Your daily horoscope: October 18

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Act as if there are no limits and no boundaries to what you can do. It isn’t true, of course, but your mind is a powerful tool and if you can persuade it that all things are possible you may surprise yourself by what you are able to achieve.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Great ideas are worthless unless you do something positive with them. Your head may be full of big plans at the moment but unless you start putting some of them into effect you might as well not have had them in the first place. So get busy.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The only way out of your current dilemma is to be honest with friends and loved ones about what is worrying you. Most likely they will be able to come up with ideas that you have completely missed. Solutions are available, if you get help.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You seem to be hearing a lot of conflicting reports of late about what is right and what is wrong and why you need to support one side or the other. Ignore each and every one of them and listen only to what your inner voice tells you.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You must not allow yourself to believe that the pictures in your head are in any way real – they’re not, they are just wild imaginings. Sometimes the line between fantasy and reality can wear a bit thin, so steer clear of wishful thinking.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

A friend or work colleague is taking an unnecessary length of time to make up their mind about an issue that should have been done and dusted ages ago. Tell them to get on with it right away. If they don’t, start looking for a new partner.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

The more you hang back in a crowd the less likely it is that your talents will be spotted. You may not want to be a star as such but you do want to be recognized for your special skills – so make sure the world can see you.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

There is no point getting uptight with people who seem to think and act so slowly that it can actually be painful for you to watch. You have to accept, however, that not everyone moves as fast as you, especially on the mental level.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You have been through a lot of late and deserve a break, but before the sun moves into your sign in a few days’ time you should make one more effort to get an emotional issue sorted. Once it is resolved you will be free to move on.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Some situations are simply beyond your ability to influence or control and the sooner you accept that fact the better. That does not mean you should just give up, of course, but you do need to realize that you can’t do it all on your own.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You will need to assert yourself a bit more than you usually do today, but it should be surprisingly easy. Pluto in your sign gives you an inner steeliness that other people sense and respect. Look and act tough and you will get your way.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Self-pity is an emotion you must avoid at all costs, because it won’t get you anywhere worth going. Remind yourself of the many things you have to be thankful for in this life. You will feel better for it and those around you will appreciate it too.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You need to come down hard on someone who has been taking liberties and taking it for granted that you won’t hit back at them in any meaningful way. A little bit of ruthlessness will go a long way, and hopefully dissuade them from doing it again.

