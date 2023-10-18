Open this photo in gallery: LibraiStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

If you feel the need to get out into the world and prove yourself you must not deny it. It’s okay to be ambitious and it’s okay to have material needs – because it is those needs that will drive you on to higher things in your life.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Something you previously believed was of major importance won’t mean a thing to you after today. Why? Because now you can see you gave it far more prominence than it actually deserved. Hopefully this realization will help you improve a relationship.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You must make sure that loved ones know how you feel, because if they get the impression that everything is fine and dandy in your life, even though it isn’t, they won’t make an effort to assist you – and, yes, even a Taurus sometimes needs help.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Steer clear of trivial issues and trivial people today because they will distract you from what needs to be done both at home and at work. As a general rule of thumb, if others say you need to be scared of something then almost certainly you don’t.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Cosmic activity in one of the more sensitive areas of your chart means your confidence has taken a few knocks of late but you won’t be down for long. You can sense that the world around you is changing and soon it will be more to your liking.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You may be a nice guy by nature but anyone who thinks you will just give them what they want is going to be disappointed. Nice guy or not you know your own worth and you also know who does, and does not, deserve your assistance.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

If you find that others seem able to predict what you are going to do next it means you are being too obvious in your ways. Just because a method has worked for you in the past does not mean it will work for you now. Update your thinking.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

By all means get out into the world and have fun with your friends, but don’t go mad and leave yourself short of cash come the weekend. If it costs you the proverbial arm and a leg then maybe you should find cheaper ways to enjoy yourself.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You may have found it hard to explain yourself in recent weeks but in a matter of days you will find your voice again and then everyone will know what you think and how you feel. And maybe not everyone will be happy about it!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Take time out of your busy schedule to help a friend in need, even if the trouble they are in is entirely of their own making. There have been times when they helped you recover from doing stupid things, so don’t be slow to return the favor.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Don’t be hard on yourself if something you had high hopes for turned out to be a failure. The fact that it did not go well for you this time means that next time you will be better prepared and more likely to succeed. It’s all good experience.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

A decision will soon have to be made about the direction you want your career to move in, so set aside some time so you can think deeply about the future. What you choose to do will be as important for other people as it is for you.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You don’t have to take the kind of risks that some of your friends are taking. If you feel happy moving at a slow and steady pace then keep at it. Life will become more exciting toward the end of the month, so why force it now?

